Should You Be Adding Brambles (ASX:BXB) To Your Watchlist Today?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Brambles (ASX:BXB), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Brambles Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, Brambles has grown EPS by 14% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of Brambles' revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note Brambles achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 8.2% to US$6.1b. That's progress.

Are Brambles Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Shareholders in Brambles will be more than happy to see insiders committing themselves to the company, spending US$377k on shares in just twelve months. When you contrast that with the complete lack of sales, it's easy for shareholders to be brimming with joyful expectancy. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Chairman John Mullen for AU$221k worth of shares, at about AU$11.18 per share.

Does Brambles Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Brambles is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. While some companies are struggling to grow EPS, Brambles seems free from that morose affliction. The real kicker is that insiders have been accumulating, suggesting that those who understand the company best see some potential. Even so, be aware that Brambles is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

