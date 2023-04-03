Should You Be Adding Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) To Your Watchlist Today?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Boyd Gaming with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

See our latest analysis for Boyd Gaming

How Fast Is Boyd Gaming Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Boyd Gaming has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. To the delight of shareholders, Boyd Gaming's EPS soared from US$4.07 to US$6.28, over the last year. That's a fantastic gain of 54%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. It's noted that Boyd Gaming's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. While we note Boyd Gaming achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 5.5% to US$3.6b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Story continues

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Boyd Gaming's forecast profits?

Are Boyd Gaming Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Boyd Gaming, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$1.6b. That equates to 24% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. So there is opportunity here to invest in a company whose management have tangible incentives to deliver.

Does Boyd Gaming Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Boyd Gaming's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Boyd Gaming's continuing strength. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Boyd Gaming you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here