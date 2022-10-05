Should You Be Adding BHP Group (ASX:BHP) To Your Watchlist Today?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like BHP Group (ASX:BHP). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

See our latest analysis for BHP Group

How Quickly Is BHP Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that BHP Group has managed to grow EPS by 34% per year over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While we note BHP Group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 14% to US$65b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of BHP Group's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are BHP Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Not only did BHP Group insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent US$285k buying it. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board Ken MacKenzie for AU$250k worth of shares, at about AU$40.98 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for BHP Group is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. To be specific, they have US$50m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Even though that's only about 0.02% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Should You Add BHP Group To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into BHP Group's strong EPS growth. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more shares in the company. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for BHP Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, BHP Group isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

