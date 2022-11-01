Addiction soars as cost-of-living crisis bites

New polling shows that addiction has risen sharply in the past eight months (Stock image) (PA Archive)

Addiction has risen sharply in the past eight months as the cost of living crisis bites, according to a survey.

A YouGov poll commissioned by The Forward Trust found that nearly a third (32 per cent) of adults have relapsed into addiction or know someone close to them who has done so.

Of those whose addiction relapsed, nearly two-thirds (61 per cent) said that the cost of living crisis was the most significant trigger for their stress, anxiety and trauma.

The rising cost of food and energy has put unprecedented economic pressure on households this winter, with CPI inflation currently running at 10.1 per cent.

The poll of over 2,190 adults found that 6 per cent of respondents had increased the amount that they drink since the beginning of the cost of living crisis. A quarter of those who upped their alcohol intake reported problems such as lack of sleep and stress.

Mike Trace, Forward Trust Chief Executive, said: “Addiction is a serious mental health condition that can trap individuals, break up families, increase health, social and crime problems, and reduce economic activity.

“Addiction is deeply connected to other mental health conditions and so it is no surprise to see that whilst people grapple with the anxiety and stress of a cost-of-living crisis they are reporting relapse or turning to drinking, drugs or gambling.”

The survey was released as part of Addiction Awareness Week, which will run until November 6.

Mr Trace added: “This awareness week is an urgent call for people to share the message that addiction is widespread across our society, that people and families struggling with addiction deserve our compassion and support, and that recovery is possible.”

Addiction charity ADAPT, which provides free essential support services to recovering addicts, on Sunday announced that it had seen a 75 per cent increase in demand for its services over the last twelve months.