Addenbrooke's Hospital immerses visitors in new audio experience

The installation is a wooden roundhouse where visitors can experience audio from 100 people

NHS hospital visitors can enter a unique sound installation that gives an insight into life behind hospital doors.

Addenbrooke's Treatment Centre in Cambridge has put on 100 Voices - an audio experience containing the voices of 100 people from 12 hospitals.

The project showcases an "authentic snapshot of people", organisers said.

It has been backed by Cambridge University Hospitals' arts team and Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust.

The installation was created by Cambridge-based composer Hannah Conway and librettist Hazel Gould after five months of research, workshops and conversations with staff, patients and visitors.

It documents people's daily lives and work, their challenges, joys, inspirations and losses.

The hospital trusts that have contributed include Cambridge University Hospitals (CUH), University College London Hospitals, University Hospitals Bristol and Weston, and Lancashire Teaching Hospitals.

The installation, which visited Bristol and Preston during November, features songs, original music and messages from workers and patients.

Composer Hannah Conway has been involved in the project

Natalie Ellis, CUH head of arts, said: "There are so many incredible professions under one roof all bringing huge amounts of expertise and experience to their work.

"100 Voices provides an opportunity for many of those voices to be valued through music-making and conversation, illustrating the immense skill across this hospital and enabling their stories to be acknowledged."

Hazel Gould and Hannah Conway said in a statement: "We seek to represent a true cross-section of the incredible encounters we had during our time in the hospitals.

"The voices span age, class, race and gender, displaying the enormous range of identities, backgrounds, perspectives and experience that congregate under the umbrella of the NHS."

The installation is on display from 13:00 BST on Monday until Friday.

