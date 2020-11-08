Added poignancy at Cenotaph remembrance service due to limited numbers

The nation’s war dead were commemorated during a Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph given added poignancy this year by the coronavirus limiting the number of veterans and military.

With the Queen watching from a government building, the Prince of Wales laid her wreath acknowledging the debt owed to all those who fought in past conflicts and paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Covid-19 and the national lockdown across England aimed at suppressing the virus has meant Whitehall in central London was sparsely filled, with the public advised not to attend, adding to the sombre mood.

In the past, hundreds of servicemen and women would have lined up around the Cenotaph and the event would have featured a march past by thousands of old soldiers, sailors and airmen watched by large crowds.

Across the country, the attendance at local war memorials was scaled back, with the Royal British Legion advising the public to commemorate remotely by displaying a poppy in their window or observing the silence on their doorstep.

View photos The Prince of Wales lays a wreath (Peter Nicholls/PA) More

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said with growing Covid infection rates it was important the “balance” was “right” when asked about remembrance events staged with reduced numbers.

Speaking about the importance of the day, he added: “If we don’t learn from our history we are always destined to repeat the failures in the future.

“Fundamentally remembering why people gave their lives to this country, to our values, and to helping those around the world who couldn’t help themselves – that’s important to never forget.

“Right now, as we speak, thousands of men and women of the Armed Forces are helping the country’s resilience fight (against) Covid, they are in Liverpool in their thousands – that’s important for us to remember the troops are our backbone.

“These are the people that give Britain its strength, its security and are acting in all our interests. So, today is an opportunity to mark the contribution to Covid, but also remember all those that have gone before making sure Britain is a safe and stable country whose values are wanted all around the world.”

View photos Sadiq Khan, Sir Keir Starmer, Theresa May and Boris Johnson at the Cenotaph service (Peter Nicholls/PA) More

In recent years the Queen has watched the ceremony from a balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building overlooking the Cenotaph, which celebrates its centenary this year.

Story continues