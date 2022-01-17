‘Add the Words’ bill to protect LGBTQ residents from discrimination in Idaho returns

A bill to add the terms “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” to classes protected from discrimination in state law has returned to the Idaho Legislature. But it’s not expected to get a hearing.

Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, on Monday introduced a bill that would give LGBTQ residents protection under the Idaho Human Rights Act, which bars discrimination in housing, employment and public services based on someone’s race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin or disability.

McCrostie tweeted Monday that he was “happy to celebrate” Martin Luther King Jr. Day by introducing the bill.

“I hope we honor Dr. King’s legacy by protecting Idaho’s #LGBTQ community in matters of housing, employment, education and public accommodations,” he tweeted.

So happy to celebrate #MLK Day / Idaho Human Rights Day by introducing the #AddTheWords bill as HB440. I hope we honor Dr. King’s legacy by protecting Idaho’s #LGBTQ community in matters of housing, employment, education and public accommodations. #idleg — John McCrostie (@McCrostie4Idaho) January 17, 2022

A bill to “add the words” to the Idaho Human Rights Act was introduced or discussed in some capacity among legislators for 14 consecutive years before the last one died in a Senate committee in 2020.

More than a dozen Idaho cities, including Boise and Meridian, have ordinances in place to protect against discrimination on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation.