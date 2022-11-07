How to add a link to your Instagram story: Here's what you need to know to promote your content
Gone are the days of “link in bio” story posts. In October, Instagram announced that it would expand the ability to add a clickable link directly to a story post.
The new feature gives users the ability to easily promote their work or fundraising campaigns. Only users with verified accounts or large followings could previously include links in their stories.
Everyone else had to resort to instructing their followers to open the link in their account biography, a potentially huge drawback for anyone trying to raise money for a campaign or for anyone who just wanted to share a link for more info. Pasting a link in a post's caption is a non-starter as it won't be clickable, and the app doesn't let users copy text.
Here is how to add links to your Instagram stories.
Talking Tech newsletter: The week's biggest tech stories, delivered to your inbox
How to delete Instagram:Steps to delete or deactivate your Instagram account
How to add link to your Instagram story
1. Once you've uploaded or captured a photo or video for your story, click on the sticker icon in the top right corner. This will bring up the sticker page.
2. Search for the "link" sticker.
3. Tap on it and paste your link. Instagram gives you the option the customize the sticker text.
4Hit "done," and the link will be added to your story.
More Instagram tips
Forgot your Instagram password?: Here is how to reset it
How to delete Instagram: Steps to take to delete or deactivate your Instagram account
Need to contact Instagram?: Follow these steps to get support
Following an annoying account?: Here is how to mute someone on Instagram
Don't care for the clout?: How to hide likes on Instagram
Need a soundtrack?: How to add music to your Instagram story
Looking for more tech tips? USA TODAY has you covered.
Goodbye Instagram: How to delete or deactivate your Instagram account
It's over, Gmail: Here's a step-by-step guide on how to delete your Gmail account
Keep your favorite tunes: Leaving Spotify, Apple Music or other streaming services? How to bring your playlists with you
What is the Metaverse?: Everyone wants to own the metaverse including Facebook and Microsoft. But what exactly is it?
Screenshot central: How do you screenshot on a Mac or on Windows? Here's how to capture one on any device
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to add a link to your Instagram story: A step-by-step guide