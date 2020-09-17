How to add and edit text in Adobe Photoshop

Photoshop is as much a graphic design program as it is a photo editor, which includes working with text. Adding and editing text in Photoshop is simple, once you learn where all the controls are and a few extra tricks. Here’s how to add and edit text in Photoshop.

Photoshop’s text tools

A majority of working with text in Photoshop is simply finding and recognizing the icons. Here are the tools that you may use to add or edit text in Photoshop.

The text tool (located in the toolbox on the left) The move tool (located in the toolbox on the left) Change the text orientation Change the text size Create warped text Change the text color Open the character and paragraph panels

How to add text in Photoshop

1. Click on the T icon in the left-hand toolbar.

The default option is regular, horizontal text — this is the option that most will use frequently. If you click and hold on the Text Tool icon, however, you’ll open up a submenu that has a few different options, including vertical text. The Type Mask tool — which has a horizontal and vertical option — creates a text-shaped selection of your photo. Use this option if you want to create words that are filled with your photo instead of laying text on top of the photo.

2. Draw a box on the canvas roughly where you would like the text to be.

As you add in text and formatting, you can tweak where the text is by clicking and dragging out one of the small boxes on the corners or middle edges to resize the box.

3. Adjust font type and font size at the top.

When a text box is active, you’ll see font options at the top of the screen. Adjusting the font and font size is similar to working in a word processing program — just choose from the drop-down menu or type in a size or font name. If you click and hold on the Text Size icon — the one with two different-sized Ts — and move the cursor left or right, you can quickly adjust the text size in small increments. The color of the text can be adjusted by highlighting the text and selecting a new color from the bottom of the toolbox on the left-hand side or from the colored box next to the paragraph alignment options at the top.

Adjusting text is about more than the font and size being easily accessible at the top of the screen, however. Click the File icon in that top toolbar to open the character and paragraph panels. From here, you can make more advanced adjustments, such as creating paragraphs with double line spacing or changing only the text’s width or height with the vertical and horizontal scale options.

