Adcore Officially Launches Alerter App, an Easy-To-Use 24/7 Digital Asset Monitoring Tool

Adcore Inc.
·4 min read
Adcore Inc.

Adcore Marketing Cloud Continues to Grow with the addition of the new Alerter app to the Cloud

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ)(TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), today announced the official launch of its new Alerter app, an easy-to-use 24/7 digital asset monitoring tool within the growing Adcore Marketing Cloud family of apps.

The Alerter app monitors all digital assets including websites, data feeds, ad accounts and other online assets, providing a 24/7 status overview including email alerts and in-app notifications whenever action is required. Alerts include website downtime, account suspensions, ad-spend drop, disapproved ads and much more. The app can be customized to a user's preference so that they're alerted only by events they deem significant.

As the digital marketing world grows and becomes more complex than ever with multiple ad-networks and digital assets to manage, so does the need of a monitoring tool such as Alerter to grow with it. Alerter helps marketers keep an eye on their entire digital portfolio. The app is designed to assist marketers with their day-to-day activity and save money by flagging real time errors across multiple assets.

"Adcore continues to be at the forefront of digital marketing innovation, with a focus on delivering ground-breaking e-commerce marketing tools to our customers," said Adcore's CEO, Omri Brill. "Alerter app gives online marketers peace of mind knowing their digital assets are being constantly monitored, while helping them to maximize revenue and minimize unnecessary risks. The launch of Alerter app strengthens the company vision for Adcore Marketing Cloud as a one-stop-shop for online marketers and all of their tech needs. This is an important milestone, and I want to congratulate our development and product team for a job well done."

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/, https://www.adcore.com/blog or follow us on LinkedIn

ABOUT AMPHY

Founded in 2021 in the midst of the pandemic, Amphy is the world's most diverse 24/7 live online learning marketplace. With Amphy, learners can choose from thousands of classes across hundreds of categories to grow their passions and skills, expand their children's learning opportunities, and much more. Instructors on the Amphy platform join a vibrant virtual teacher community that promotes and supports their success through enrichment seminars, marketing and advertising, and a suite of tools that allow them to run their classes hassle-free and focus on their students. Amphy students gain access to high-quality, personalized classes accessible from 24/7, as well as join a growing community of lifelong learners.

For more on Amphy please visit - https://www.amphy.com/ and https://blog.amphy.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC.

https://www.adcore.com/investors/

Martijn van den Bemd,
Chief Partnerships Officer
Telephone: 647-497-5337
Email: martijn@adcore.com

U.S. Investor Relations
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
IMS Investor Relations
Telephone: 203-972-9200
Email: adcore@imsinvestorrelations.com

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/722014/Adcore-Officially-Launches-Alerter-App-an-Easy-To-Use-247-Digital-Asset-Monitoring-Tool

