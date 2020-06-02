Adcore Celebrates Its 1 Year Anniversary As A Public Company

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (ADCO.V), a leading provider of machine-learning ("ML" and "AI") powered advertising technologies used by digital agencies and advertisers to enhance and maximize online advertising ("Online Advertising"), today celebrates its first anniversary as a publicly traded company on TSX Venutre Exchange. One year ago, company executives and representatives marked this milestone by ringing the opening bell on the Exchange. While Adcore is today a one-year-old public company, it has a proud 14-year track record of excellence, since its foundation in 2006.

First year trading highlights

Share price grew by 38% from $0.50 to $0.69

Market capitalization grew by $10.8M from $27.7M to $38.5M

During the last 6 months avg. daily volume was over 85,000 shares

From May 29th, 2019 until May 31st, 2020 13,144,670 shares traded

In honor of its 1st anniversary as a public company and in order to incentivize its directors, officers and employees for the following years to come, it granted an aggregate of 780,000 stock options (the "Options") under its stock option plan to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company and its subsidiaries, of which 160,000 Options were granted to directors and officers. The Options are exercisable into common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") for a period of 4 years at an exercise price of $0.65 per share.

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is a leading provider of machine-learning powered advertising technologies. Adcore's suite of solutions empowers digital advertisers with automated solutions to enhance and maximize their Search Engine Marketing ("SEM"). Adcore's technologies are designed for in-house marketing professionals, freelancers and advertising agencies to scale their SEM activity and maximize their ROI.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence ("AI") engine, Adcore offers a unique SEM platform. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner and Microsoft Partner.

Adcore serves hundreds of clients worldwide including: Digital Marketing Agencies, e-Commerce Businesses, Travel, Financial Technology and Gaming Companies and its strength as an agile and leading player in the industry has led to winning the largest online tender to date in Israel, a co-managed 5-year $125 million contract with the Israel Government Advertising Agency.

Established in 2006 and majority-owned by its founder and CEO, Mr. Omri Brill, the Company and its subsidiaries employs over thirty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Melbourne, Australia, Toronto, Ontario and Winnipeg, Manitoba and Hong Kong.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investor

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC.

Omri Brill, CEO

Telephone: 647-497-5337

Email: info@adcore.com

Website: www.adcore.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.





