Adcore Announces Appointment of Nancy Goertzen to Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2022 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO) (OTCQX:ADCOF) (FSE:ADQ) (TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), today announced the appointment of Nancy Goertzen to its Board of Directors.

Omri Brill, CEO of Adcore commented, "We are pleased to welcome Nancy to Adcore's Board of Directors. Her extensive experience driving growth initiatives and managing advanced marketing strategies for related businesses will be invaluable to us as we execute on our growth plans."

Nancy Goertzen commented, "This is an exciting time to join Adcore's board. Adcore is constantly innovating, and I look forward to engaging with management and other board members to support the Company's growth and build upon the excellent work that has already begun."

Ms. Goertzen has over 25 years of experience in corporate development with diversified experience in companies across multiple industry sectors including broadcasting, renewable energy, new media, natural resources, mass timber and more. She has worked in a variety of corporate structures including private, pre-IPO, exempt market and listed companies. She has specialized expertise in market readiness including ESG, investor relations and governance.

Her first career was in broadcast television production followed by web-based content production. In 2006 Ms. Goertzen leveraged her background in media into an investor relations career in the resource sector in British Columbia. Since 2010 she has been a principal at Nantucket Capital where she advises a diverse client base including several early-stage companies.

She has served as a Director of the Board of Nationwide Self Storage Trusts I through IV since 2017 and is a Board Member of Mission Group Enterprises, an Okanagan real estate development company and fund since 2021.

Ms. Goertzen founded Canadian Women in Private Equity and Venture Capital for BC in 2012. She holds the ICD.D designation from University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management and is a Certified Professional in Investor Relations (CPIR), a designation from Western University's Ivey Business School.

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/, https://www.adcore.com/blog or follow us on LinkedIn

ABOUT AMPHY

Founded in 2021 in the midst of the pandemic, Amphy is the world's most diverse 24/7 live online learning marketplace. With Amphy, learners can choose from thousands of classes across hundreds of categories to grow their passions and skills, expand their children's learning opportunities, and much more. Instructors on the Amphy platform join a vibrant virtual teacher community that promotes and supports their success through enrichment seminars, marketing and advertising, and a suite of tools that allow them to run their classes hassle-free and focus on their students. Amphy students gain access to high-quality, personalized classes accessible from 24/7, as well as join a growing community of lifelong learners.

For more on Amphy please visit - https://www.amphy.com/ and https://blog.amphy.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

