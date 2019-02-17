Adcock after YONEX All England smiles after pain of previous visits

Chris Adcock knows all about the cheers at the YONEX All England Championships – but he’s experienced plenty of tears too.

The double Commonwealth Games champion has mixed experiences of competing at the world’s oldest badminton championship.

Two years ago, the Leicester player found himself serving for a place in the final of the mixed doubles alongside Gabby – his wife, and partner on court.

But then, with a cruel twist of inopportune timing, disaster struck: Chris snapped a string on his racket and lost his control of the shuttlecock.

The British pair went on to lose the semi-final to Chinese duo Lu Kai and Huang Yaqiong, but Adcock has since determined to use the experience for the better, to drive him on as he and Gabby approach this year’s championship in Birmingham.

“It was extremely painful at the time, but when you look back, the crowd was amazing,” he said.

“Literally one point away and then your string goes; there’s not much more you can do, but it just motivates you to try and be in that position again and do everything you can, which we do. Hopefully we’ll get another opportunity this year.

“Always a minimum requirement for us is quarter-finals at least, but we’ll take one game at a time and just see how it goes.

“We know if we play well we can really challenge for the win, but if you’re slightly off your game then it’ll be really difficult.

“We’ve just got to focus on ourselves, getting in the best headspace and physical shape that we can and hopefully we’ll leave it out on court.”

The Adcocks, ranked seventh in the world, will bid to replicate the feat of compatriots Nathan Robertson and Gail Emms – the last British winners at the All England when they claimed the crown in 2005.

And the fact that the world’s oldest and most prestigious badminton tournament takes place on home soil provides all the motivation the pair need.

“You can’t put your finger on how big the home crowd is, but it’s massive. Just knowing that you’re going to go out there and you’ve got that extra person behind you is a massive help,” added Adcock, who will compete alongside Olympic and World champions and legends of the game, as they compete over five days for a $1 million and trophies that are prized more than Olympic gold.

“There’s been times over the years when we’ve really needed them behind us, really got us through. There have been times where we’ve really got them through as well, so that’s always been fun.

“It’s the best badminton players in the world, playing their best game. It’s the one that everyone wants to win.”

The 2019 YONEX All England – Badminton’s Greatest Show on the sport’s world tour – will wow fans at Arena Birmingham, 6-10 March. For tickets and information: www.allenglandbadminton.com or search All England tickets