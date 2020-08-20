ADC Therapeutics SA's (NYSE:ADCT) Profit Outlook

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse ADC Therapeutics SA's (NYSE:ADCT) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The US$2.8b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$116.5m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$236.7m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on ADC Therapeutics' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

ADC Therapeutics is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 American Biotechs analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$94m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 63%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of ADC Therapeutics' upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that typically biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 18% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

