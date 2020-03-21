Adara Covid-19 Resource Center Finds Upward Trends From Travel to China

PALA ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2020 / ADARA, the world's travel data co-op and leading provider of traveler intelligence, today announced a new upward trend in data relating to China travel. China was the first global market that was impacted by COVID-19, and travel both to and from China started declining beginning in mid-January. ADARA analyzed anonymized behavior of travelers on air and hotel bookings for 2020 year to date, and has found that there are promising signs for a rebound in flights to and from China depending on the trajectory of the pandemic.

Travel to China: The number of global unique travelers searching for flights to China ("searchers") declined during three weeks in February to only one third the number of searchers that we saw in early January. In the past two weeks ADARA has seen an uptick in the number of searchers. Global unique searches were up +29% for the week of March 8 compared to the week of March 1st.

The number of total searches follows a similar pattern. The total number of searches for flights to China is currently 55% of the volume of searches seen the week of January 5th, up from a low of 34% in mid-February. The average number of searches per searcher has increased in the past month, with an average of 5-6 searches per unique searcher.

Global flights being booked to destinations within China are also rebounding, but at a slower pace. They are currently at about 30% of the level of flights that were booked to China in early January. Based on February 2020 data, time from initial flight search to booking data is an average of 13 days, so ADARA expects that this trend will continue upward.

Those who have booked flights to China in the past several weeks are purchasing tickets with shorter booking windows. 58% of flights purchased were with a 0-15 day advanced booking window vs. only 38% of flights in early January. In addition, the percentage of flights booked for business travel has almost doubled since pre-COVID 19 levels (38% vs. 20% in early January). As the Chinese government ramps up its efforts to boost the economy, these shorter booking windows and increased flights for business travel are expected.

Chinese Travel Bookers: Flight bookings from travelers in China have yet to rebound, but ADARA has seen a small uptick in the number of flight searches from Chinese travelers.

"We are seeing subtle but meaningful changes across flight bookings and searches for China travel. While it is too early to predict any long term patterns, these insights serve to help travel brands better understand how quickly the market shifts as the Coronavirus evolves," said Carolyn Corda, CMO at ADARA

