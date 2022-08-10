Adaptogens Market to Develop at CAGR of 6.8% During Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global adaptogens market was valued at US$ 10.3 Bn in 2020. The market is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2030. The global market is expected to attain value of US$ 23.4 Bn by 2030. Adaptogens safeguard the body against both physical as well as mental stress, and also maintaining tolerance toward mental and physical tiredness. By modulating the functions of adrenal glands, pituitary gland, and hypothalamus, adaptogens promote mental concentration.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/711543/Adaptogens.jpg

Adaptogens boost mental and physical stamina and enhance resilience toward physical and mental stress. Adaptogens serve as a buffer between stressful situations and the adrenal glands' coping mechanisms. Adaptogens provide health, vitality, energy, and a sense of well-being as a result of their extraordinary qualities.

Rhodiola, for instance, is an adaptogenic plant that reduces stress by maintaining the levels of brain neurotransmitters including acetylcholine, adrenaline, dopamine, and serotonin. Certain enzymes, such as monoamine oxidase, are prevented from interrupting various neurotransmitters by these plants. Rhodiola is another adaptogen that modulates cortisol, which is a stress hormone having a negative impact on blood pressure and blood sugar control.

CBD (Cannabidiol) is well-known for its ability to relieve pain, enhance mental concentration, and boost digestion. The CBD business is expected to develop rapidly thanks to CBD-infused items, including tinctures, drinks, and even yoga trousers. Adaptogens and nootropics, on the other hand, are expected to present a challenge to CBD-infused goods. Adaptogens are also becoming increasingly popular as a health element. As a result of these factors, the global adaptogens market is expected to grow in the forthcoming years.

Key Findings of Market Report

Adaptogens are gaining popularity in a variety of food & beverage and cosmetics items. Regulatory issues, on the other hand, are likely to present problems for firms in the global adaptogens market. The global market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Adaptogens producing firms are likely to benefit from an increasing public knowledge about innovative therapeutic fungi and herbs that are being widely promoted for preserving endocrinal homeostasis. The global adaptogens market is expected to grow due to the benefits of these medicinal plants. Functional mushrooms, including cordyceps and reishi are becoming increasingly popular in food & beverage products such as lattes and trail mixes. In the meanwhile, producers are boosting availability of ingredients while adaptogen dose amounts are being studied.

Usage of adaptogen-based products increases an athlete's immunity and decreases stress during intense physical training and workouts. Adaptogens are a popular element in functional foods due to their beneficial properties. It is also a popular supplement among athletes.

Global Adaptogens Market: Growth Drivers

As the development of functional foods and food additives rises, so does the need for adaptogens. As it soothes the brain, adaptogen also acts as a stress reliever. It possesses a variety of anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, which is leading to its popularity. One of the main factors likely to drive the global market is the growing popularity of healthy snacks.

As per the report, key segments of the market include holy basil, ginseng, turmeric, cordyceps, astragalus, and ashwagandha, among others. Ginseng and ashwagandha is likely to account for 46.4% of the global market, in terms of value, in 2020.

Global Adaptogens Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Amax NutraSource, Inc.

Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co. Ltd

Changsha Organic Herb Inc.

Xi'an Greena Biotech Co. Ltd

Nutra Industries Inc.

MB-Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Global Adaptogens Market: Segmentation

Nature

Natural/Organic

Synthetic

Source

Ashwagandha

Ginseng

Astragalus

Cordyceps

Turmeric

Holy Basil

Others

End Use

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Animal Feed

Sales Channel

Direct/B2B

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness Stores

Other Retailing Format

Online Retailing

