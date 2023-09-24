AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on AdaptHealth is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.041 = US$195m ÷ (US$5.2b - US$458m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, AdaptHealth has an ROCE of 4.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 9.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for AdaptHealth compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of AdaptHealth's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.1% from 17% five years ago. However it looks like AdaptHealth might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a related note, AdaptHealth has decreased its current liabilities to 8.8% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line

In summary, AdaptHealth is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 57% in the last three years. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think AdaptHealth has the makings of a multi-bagger.

