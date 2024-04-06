Adaptable Arsenal can win any way they choose

Arsenal needed a convincing performance after watching Man City beat Crystal Palace earlier on Saturday - Getty Images/Steve Bardens

What makes Arsenal good enough to top the Premier League table after 31 matches? The firepower in their attack? The solidity in their defence? The technical ability in their midfield? All of those qualities are important but there is another, less heralded, strength of Mikel Arteta’s side that is proving just as crucial: adaptability.

This is an Arsenal team that is showing itself capable of meeting any challenge, in any way. They can score from slick passing moves, or they can head one in from a corner. They can defend high up the pitch, pressing with aggression, or sit on the edge of their own box and block everything that comes their way.

In short, Arteta has brought together a group of players who can do lots of different things, in lots of different ways. Their second goal at Brighton was the perfect example. It was assisted by Jorginho, briefly transformed into an overlapping winger, and converted by Kai Havertz, a man signed to play in midfield but now thriving in attack.

Few teams pose the sort of questions that Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton posed of Arsenal. Matches on the south coast are awkward and strange, with unfamiliar shapes and spaces. Arsenal had some trouble but, as they so often do these days, they adapted to the challenge in front of them.

Bukayo Saka’s penalty and Havertz’s strike were the key moments, but it was a victory built primarily on that adaptability. It was also a sign of their progress. This was the exact sort of occasion that would have caused Arsenal to stumble last year.

Havertz, signed for midfield, is growing into his attacking role - Arsenal FC/Stuart MacFarlane

When they missed a series of chances in the first half, some of their more psychologically scarred supporters would have simply assumed it was not going to be their day. The Arsenal of old were so often punished for such errors. The Arsenal of 2024, on the other hand, usually find a way to mould themselves to the demands of the occasion. They did so here.

Opponents of Arsenal, with the exception of their title rivals, usually approach matches against Arteta’s team with little appetite for adventure. The most common sight for Arsenal’s attackers is therefore a collection of tightly-packed defenders, all sitting on the edge of their own penalty area.

Brighton, however, is not a place for bus-parking. The concept of the “deep block” is not part of De Zerbi’s playbook, with his team instead insistent on passing through the midfield and stretching the game whenever they can.

It is an approach that forces different decisions, and for Arsenal it was not a straightforward day — despite the final scoreline. Brighton had a handful of promising opportunities in the first half, when Simon Adingra and Tariq Lamptey caused problems, and Julio Enciso fired over when he should have scored.

This is not to say, though, that Arsenal did not create chances of their own in those early exchanges. On the contrary, Arteta’s side looked dangerous from the first minute, when Gabriel Magalhaes headed wide. Saka also went close, as did Gabriel Jesus on two occasions within the first 15 minutes.

End to end, shot after shot. Good fun for the neutral, but not so much for a manager such as Arteta, who wants his team to control every aspect of every game. Evidently, it was all a little too open for the Spaniard’s liking. On multiple occasions in the first half, he buried his head in his hands after one of his players had done something wrong.

For all these issues, Arsenal were still deserving of their lead when it arrived. Jesus drove inside from the left, Lamptey swung a careless leg towards his ankles, and referee John Brooks promptly pointed to the spot. Saka happily buried his 17th goal of the campaign.

Saka slotted home his penalty, which was controversially awarded - Getty Images/Mike Hewitt

The challenge for Brighton was now to break apart the most formidable defence in the Premier League. Arsenal arrived here on a run of four consecutive clean sheets away from home. Four ultimately became five, for only the second time in their league history (between February and April 1997 was the first).

It is a record built primarily on the defensive triangle of William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Declan Rice, although in recent weeks that holding role in midfield has instead been filled by Jorginho. The former Chelsea midfielder is the maestro in the middle, pulling the strings and coaching his team-mates during games.

On this occasion, Jorginho was also a creator for his team. The 32-year-old has never been a runner or a dribbler but here, with Saka briefly down on the turf, he suddenly reinvented himself as a winger. Surging around the outside of Brighton’s defence, Jorginho appeared to remember his Brazilian roots. The cross for Havertz was accurate and powerful, and Arsenal had their second.

Brighton, as they always do, continued to play the game in their way. De Zerbi’s side were unbeaten in their previous 12 home matches and they passed and pressed throughout the second half. Their problem was Arsenal’s defensive wall, which stood firm, and there was space for the visitors to attack on the break.

It was Leandro Trossard, formerly of Brighton, who added the third after racing through when the home side lost the ball. Havertz found him, and Trossard showed all of the composure that Arteta has come to expect. Three-nil, and another step closer to glory for Arsenal.

Brighton 0 Arsenal 3 – as it happened

07:57 PM BST

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi speaking to Sky Sports

“The effort was good, good enough to decide this game. We played a good first half, until the second goal we were in the game and then finish. This moment without a lot of important players it is tough to create a chance to score. “We played against Arsenal and they are top of the table. Especially in this condition then we can lose against Arsenal at home. We are sorry for ourselves and our fans. “Maybe we will not close the gap, I don’t know. This gap to close with Liverpool and Arsenal we are not in the condition to close this gap, especially with all our injured players. “I don’t know what the club wants to do [in the future]. My problem is on the pitch, to improve my players and my team. The others things are not my business.”

07:53 PM BST

Bukayo Saka speaking to Sky Sports

“We are all buzzing. It takes us back on top so we are happy. To come here after playing three days ago as well, we are building momentum. “Yes, I was struggling [before Brighton]. As long as I have two legs I will give everything. I just want to be on the pitch.”

On his penalty:

“I have my routine. I always know where I am going, since yesterday. Just put the ball on the spot, take a breath and relax. Then execute. “I practice every day before the match. Penalties are a lot about mental, I’ve learnt my lessons from the spot. I’ve put in the work and I’m happy that recently I’ve been scoring them.”

07:49 PM BST

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith on Sky Sports

“It was a complete performance. Their home form [Brighton] shows they are still serious opposition. “They [Arsenal] were so impressive. That’s how it’s been for most of the season, it’s been excellent.”

07:45 PM BST

Kai Havertz speaking to Sky Sports

On using Man City’s result as motivation:

“To be honest we didn’t speak about it. We tried to focus on ourselves and win the game, that is more important than looking at the other games right now. “We must win our matches and see where that brings us. We are ready for the challenge and we are up for it. Every week we play at the limit and maybe we can play better. “The attitude and work-rate of the boys is phenomenal and everyone put everything into that game - that is why we are successful right now. “The boys at the back, what they are doing is outstanding and everyone is involved in that. We try to get the ball high up the pitch, but how they defend the box is incredible. We have to keep on going, we have another big game in the midweek.”

On confidence:

“Definitely when you feel that you are so strong at the back it helps you a lot. I am enjoying myself and I will try to help the team, I hope to keep on going forward.”

Kai Havertz (pictured) scored Arsenal's second - Stuart MacFarlane/Getty Images

07:38 PM BST

Theo Walcott on Sky Sports

“I’m lost for words at how brave they are. I remember when I played, the Arsenal back four were very quiet. “But this, you could hear them. The trust, it’s second to none.”

07:36 PM BST

Karen Carney on Sky Sports

“They’ve got everything. If they want to sit in a deep block, they can defend it. If they want to aggressively press then they can. “There was a complete togetherness. Everyone knew their job and roles.”

07:33 PM BST

FT verdict

Any hope Liverpool and Manchester City might have had that Arsenal would succumb to the same run-in jitters that torpedoed their title hopes last season disappeared at Brighton. Because here Mikel Arteta’s team looked better than ever. Against Roberto de Zerbi’s clever, quick side, they never seemed for a moment troubled. Calm, efficient, supremely well drilled, goodness they were good. With the best centre back pairing in the league, with Declan Rice protecting everything, with Martin Odegaard conducting affairs, they look supremely well balanced. And their cohesion and togetherness are exemplary. Sure, they have the toughest run-in of the three challengers. But even so, now they are top, in this form it is hard to see how they can be beaten.

07:29 PM BST

Full time

That is it at the AMEX and Arsenal have won 3-0 thanks to goals from Saka, Havertz and Trossard.

07:25 PM BST

90+1 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 3

Pedro has a shot blocked by Gabriel inside the Arsenal box and it goes behind for a corner, which Arsenal head away.

07:24 PM BST

90 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 3

There will be five added minutes.

07:24 PM BST

89 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 3

Gabriel meets Rice’s delivery at the far post and his header goes into the ground, with Verbruggen making the save.

07:23 PM BST

88 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 3

Rice drives towards the edge of the Brighton box and takes aim. His shot takes a deflection and goes just wide for an Arsenal corner.

Before that Arsenal are making a double change as Vieira and Nketiah come on for Odegaard and Havertz.

07:21 PM BST

GOAL! Trossard scores against former club

Arsenal wrap up the three points with just under five minutes to go. Arsenal win it off Brighton and Havertz plays it into Trossard from his own half. Trossard is one-on-one with Verbruggen and he lifts it over the Brighton goalkeeper to score against his former employers.

Well, that’s it. Brighton lose the ball in the Arsenal half, where the entire visiting team are camped. Leandro Trossard compounds the misery of the home supporters by charging forward and dinking a perfect chip over Bart Verbruggen. Goodness Arsenal look good for the run in.

Leandro Trossard (far right) scores against his former club - Dylan Martinez/Reuters

07:19 PM BST

84 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 2

As Arsenal show no signs of collapse, Brighton’s fans are consoling themselves by grumpily booing their former heroes Ben White and Leandro Trossard every time they touch the ball. Given Brighton these days supply talent to almost every other club in the Premier League, this must be a release valve available at every home game.

07:15 PM BST

81 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 2

Adingra attempts a cross from the left and it comes off Martinelli and goes behind for a corner.

Gross cannot beat the front man and the chance is gone. What a waste.

07:14 PM BST

80 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 2

Arsenal win the header and can clear.

07:13 PM BST

79 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 2

Saliba is booked after a foul on Estupinan. Brighton have a free-kick on the left midway into Arsenal’s half.

07:10 PM BST

76 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 2

Baleba is booked for a foul on Havertz in the centre circle.

Roberto de Zerbi is bringing on Fati for Welbeck.

07:09 PM BST

74 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 2

Arsenal are not going to let this slip. It appears there will be no Manchester United at Stamford Bridge as they protect their lead by putting everyone behind the ball. When Brighton attack they form two impenetrable lines of five. And then break at pace. The side which could not close the deal last season look altogether more resolute this.

07:06 PM BST

72 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 2

Mikel Arteta is making another change as Tomiyasu replaces Zinchenko.

07:05 PM BST

70 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 2

Trossard comes close to scoring against his former side. He cuts in from the left and shoots from the edge of the box. Verbruggen gets down to his right to make the save.

Leandro Trossard came close to scoring on his return to Brighton - Dylan Martinez/Reuters

06:58 PM BST

63 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 2

Roberto de Zerbi has made a double change as Pedro and Buonanotte come on for Enciso and Moder.

Arsenal are also making two changes as Trossard and Martinelli come on for Saka and Jesus. The Brighton fans boo Trossard onto the pitch on his first return to the AMEX.

It had been coming. In the midst of constant pressure from Arsenal, Brighton, as is their wont, attempted to dribble out of defence. But Julio Ensico misplaced his pass, and Arsenal pounced. Odegaard passed to Jorginho, who crossed for Havertz to scoop home. There was no time for Encisco to redeem his mistake: he was immediately substituted for Joao Pedro.

06:56 PM BST

GOAL! Havertz doubles Arsenal’s lead

Arsenal are 2-0 up. Jorginho is played through into space on the right-hand side of the box by Odegaard. He plays it across to Havertz at the near post and he taps in.

Kai Havertz (centre) doubles Arsenal's lead - Dylan Martinez/Reuters

06:52 PM BST

58 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 1

The delivery is headed out to the edge of the box and Enciso fires a shot off, but his effort sails over the bar. Brighton are unhappy with blocking from some of the Arsenal defenders.

06:50 PM BST

56 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 1

They work it short to the left with Enciso, who drives at Saka in the box. It comes off Saka last so Brighton will have the corner.

06:49 PM BST

55 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 1

Brighton have a free-kick in a good, central position...

06:49 PM BST

54 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 1

Odegaard shoots from just inside the Brighton but and Verbruggen tips it over the bar. He probably could have caught that shot but Arsenal will have a corner.

Arsenal work it short but Brighton just about manage to clear their lines when Arsenal do get it into the box.

06:45 PM BST

50 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 1

Brighton have a corner after Zinchenko has a mare. Gross takes but it is headed away to the edge of the box, where it finds Estupinan. He fluffs his first attempt and then fires a shot off but it misses the target by a distance.

06:42 PM BST

48 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 1

Havertz sends a cross in from the right to the back post where Jesus meets it, but his header his off-target.

06:42 PM BST

47 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 1

Arsenal have the first corner of the second half as Lamptey cannot keep it in play. Brighton are able to clear. There was a quick VAR check for handball but it hit Lamptey’s chest, not his arms.

06:40 PM BST

46 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 1

Enciso has a very early effort at the start of this second half but his strike from just outside the box takes a deflection and it is an easy save for Raya.

06:39 PM BST

Second half

We are back under way on the south coast.

06:34 PM BST

Is there any consistency from VAR?

Just a few weeks ago, Liverpool were denied a late, late penalty against Manchester City after this challenge from Jeremy Doku on Alexis Mac Allister:

This was given no penalty - Jon Super/AP

VAR deemed that Doku got the ball first, despite clattering into Mac Allister. Yet at the AMEX this evening Lamptey getting the ball first did not matter. Hmmmm...

06:29 PM BST

HT verdict

As a test of champions, Brighton provide as acute as any available in the Premier League. In a breathless, magnificent first half they have been constantly at Arsenal, running at pace, full of clever flicks and feints. Yet Mikel Arteta’s side have remained calm and comfortable in the midst of the pacey onslaught, showing none of the tension that undermined their title charge this time last season. And, thanks to Bukayo Saka’s prowess from twelve yards, they went into the break in the lead. Indeed, they could have had a couple more had the Brazilian pair of Gabriel and Gabriel Jesus and in particular Kai Havertz taken good chances.

06:23 PM BST

Half-time

That is it for the first half at the AMEX Stadium and Arsenal lead 1-0 at the break thanks to Saka’s penalty.

06:21 PM BST

45+4 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 1

Arsenal go the length of the pitch after brilliantly working their way out from deep in their own half. They make it all the way into the Brighton box but the cross into the centre is intercepted.

06:18 PM BST

45+2 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 1

Brighton are lucky there. From a long throw-in Dunk looks like he is trying to leave it for his goalkeeper but Havertz prods it towards goal. His effort misses the target. Dunk is slightly fortunate there.

06:16 PM BST

45 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 1

There will be seven minutes of added time at the end of this first half.

06:14 PM BST

44 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 1

That is a fantastic save from Raya. Enciso cuts onto his right from the left and just outside the Arsenal box he tries to find the far corner. His effort looks destined for the top corner but Raya pulls off a brilliant save to deny Brighton an equaliser.

David Raya (far right) pulls off a great save to deny Julio Enciso - Glyn Kirk/Getty Images

Gabriel is back on the pitch.

06:12 PM BST

42 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 1

Gabriel is down receiving some treatment.

06:09 PM BST

38 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 1

Arsenal have a corner after White’s cross is intercepted before it reached Havertz in the centre of the box. Saka whips in the inswinger, which Verbruggen punches away.

06:06 PM BST

36 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 1

Arsenal clear it away for a throw-in.

06:06 PM BST

35 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 1

Brighton are awarded a free-kick in a central position around 30 yards out. Gross to take...

06:04 PM BST

GOAL! Saka gives Arsenal the lead

Saka sends Verbruggen the wrong way and plants it into the bottom left-hand corner. Lamptey is shaking his head, he is very unhappy with that decision.

To the naked eye, it looked as if Tariq Lamptey had touched the ball as he slid in to dispossess Gabriel Jesus. But the referee John Brooks’s eyesight is superior to mine, and television replays made it clear he was right to award Arsenal a penalty: Jesus had been upended. And Bukayo Saka doesn’t miss from the spot.

Bukayo Saka (right) gives Arsenal the lead from the spot - Glyn Kirk/Getty Images

06:03 PM BST

Penalty Arsenal

Arsenal have been awarded a penalty. Jesus goes down under a challenge from Lamptey and John Brooks points to the spot. Looking at the replays Lamptey got the ball first but VAR is sticking with the on-field decision after they clear Jesus of being onside. Saka to take...

06:01 PM BST

30 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 0

Lamptey is back on the pitch and is continuing for now.

05:58 PM BST

28 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 0

Not long after the penalty appeals, Lamptey is now down and receiving some medical treatment after Raya collided into him.

05:57 PM BST

26 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 0

Lamptey and Brighton want a penalty. Welbeck plays into Lamptey on the right-hand side of the box and the Brighton right-back goes down in a Zinchenko-Raya sandwich. VAR has a quick look but decides to stick with the on-field decision of no penalty.

05:52 PM BST

21 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 0

Odegaard shoots from outside the box but his effort is deflected behind for a corner. Just before that, Arsenal were awarded a free-kick inside the Brighton half which should have gone the other way.

Saka whips it to the far post but Gabriel cannot get good contact on it and it goes behind for a goal-kick.

05:48 PM BST

17 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 0

Adingra cuts in from the right and shoots with his left from just inside the box but he does not trouble Raya’s goal.

Simon Adingra (far right) tries to find the far corner but misses the target - Dylan Martinez/Reuters

05:46 PM BST

15 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 0

Havertz finds Jesus at the far post with a dinked cross from the right-hand side of the box. Jesus heads it back across goal but his effort misses the target by a fair distance. He should have done better there.

Gabriel Jesus (far right) misses a good chance to head Arsenal into the lead - Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

05:43 PM BST

13 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 0

Big chance for Saka and Arsenal. White feeds Saka in down the right and he is onside. He makes his way into the box and cuts onto his favoured left foot, but his curling effort just misses the far corner.

Moments later Arsenal win it back and Saka feeds it centrally to the edge of the box, where Jesus hits it first-time. His effort is well-saved by Verbruggen to his left.

Bukayo Saka (centre) curled just wide - Glyn Kirk/Getty Images

05:41 PM BST

10 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 0

Moder takes aim from a central position around 25 yards out but he drags his effort wide.

Brighton may be hollowed out by injuries. But, given their business model is based around selling off their best talent every year, they are designed to be able to smooth over changes. It may not be March, Gross and Mitoma out there, but, judging by their opening here, Baleba, Adingra and van Hecke seem to have slotted into the system seamlessly.

Jakub Moder (centre) takes aim but misses - Dylan Martinex/Reuters

05:40 PM BST

8 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 0

Brighton work it really nicely from deep inside their own half down the right-hand side. Adingra lays it into the path of Lamptey on the right of the penalty area. He lays it across the box to Enciso, who takes it first-time, but his shot balloons over the bar. Enciso should have done better there and Lamptey possible could have gone himself as he had beaten Jorginho for pace.

05:34 PM BST

4 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 0

The ball is headed away and then play is stopped as Jorginho is down. Not sure why play was stopped as it was not a head injury.

05:33 PM BST

3 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 0

Brighton will have the first corner of the evening...

05:33 PM BST

2 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal should be ahead. Odegaard fakes it and then whips in a brilliant delivery. Gabriel meets it as Verbruggen comes out and does not get to it. Gabriel’s header just misses the target and he should have given Arsenal the lead. It would have been a close call with offside had the goal been scored.

Gabriel (left) misses a big early chance for Arsenal - Dave Shopland/AP

05:31 PM BST

1 minute: Brighton 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal have a very, very early free-kick as van Hecke fouls Havertz. The free-kick is on the left-hand side not far outside the Brighton box...

05:30 PM BST

Kick-off

We are under way on the south coast.

05:26 PM BST

Kick-off fast approaching

Both sides have emerged from the tunnel at the AMEX Stadium and we are just moments away from kick-off.

05:23 PM BST

Reminder of the team news

Brighton: Verbruggen, Lamptey, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan, Gross, Baleba, Moder, Enciso, Adingra, Welbeck.

Substitutes: Steele, Igor, Pedro, Lallana, Barco, Fati, Veltman, Buonanotte, Peupion.

Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Rice, Jorginho, Saka, Havertz, Jesus.

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Partey, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Nketiah, Kiwior, Tomiyasu, Trossard, Vieira.

05:22 PM BST

Preparations stepping up

05:12 PM BST

Former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott on Sky Sports

“Bukayo Saka is such an important player for Arsenal. They’ve had to manage his minutes. He has played a lot of football for the age he is. But he is so reliable. “We have a generation of inverted wingers now, who like to come inside, but what I love about him is that he can do it both sides. “He’s the one who drives the ball forward. Everyone is so fearful of him. The amount players he attracts, which then leaves space for his team-mates to attack, says it all about the respect he gets from opponents.”

05:10 PM BST

PL results

We have already had six games in the Premier League today. Here are the full-time scores from those matches:

Crystal Palace 2-4 Manchester City

Aston Villa 3-3 Brentford

Everton 1-0 Burnley

Fulham 0-1 Newcastle

Luton 2-1 Bournemouth

Wolves 1-2 West Ham

04:53 PM BST

Arsenal arrivals

04:50 PM BST

Enciso into the Brighton starting XI

04:44 PM BST

Full team news

Brighton make five changes following their goalless draw at Brentford in midweek. Tariq Lamptey, Pervis Estupinan, Julio Enciso, Jakub Moder and Danny Welbeck all come into the starting XI. They replace Joel Veltman, Igor Julio, Facundo Buonanotte, Adam Lallana and Joao Pedro.

Brighton: Verbruggen, Lamptey, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan, Gross, Baleba, Moder, Enciso, Adingra, Welbeck.

Substitutes: Steele, Igor, Pedro, Lallana, Barco, Fati, Veltman, Buonanotte, Peupion.

Arsenal make four changes for this evening’s match at the AMEX Stadium from their 2-0 win against Luton on Wednesday. Bukayo Saka is fit to start following his absence with a minor injury against Luton. Declan Rice, Jorginho and Gabriel Jesus all also return to the starting line-up.

Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Rice, Jorginho, Saka, Havertz, Jesus.

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Partey, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Nketiah, Kiwior, Tomiyasu, Trossard, Vieira.

04:40 PM BST

White’s 100th Arsenal appearance

04:32 PM BST

Brighton team news

04:30 PM BST

Arsenal team news

04:28 PM BST

Home side arriving

04:27 PM BST

04:20 PM BST

Match preview

We are on the south coast for some Saturday evening football as Brighton host Arsenal at the AMEX Stadium. Arsenal go into the game two points behind leaders Liverpool, who travel to Old Trafford tomorrow to take on Manchester United. Earlier this afternoon, Manchester City beat Crystal Palace 4-2 at Selhurst Park to move into second place and level on points with leaders Liverpool, behind Jurgen Klopp’s side on goal difference.

Having missed the 2-0 win over Luton in midweek, Bukayo Saka remains a doubt for tonight’s game and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was asked in his press conference yesterday whether he will be involved against Brighton.

“We have a training session in a few hours and we will know if he’s fit or not – everyone else seems okay,” said Arteta. “No [I am not worried about Saka getting burned out]. I am super positive. I think he is going to fly and be so decisive.

Will Bukayo Saka (centre) return for Arsenal this evening? - Zac Goodwin/PA

“I think [my confidence is] because he is so strong, how much he wants it when you talk to him and how excited he is about what is coming. He wants to be there and he is getting better and better.

“It is normal, you have little niggles, you have kicks. He has gone through a lot of that in the last two or three years, and look at the way he is performing.”

Arteta was full of praise for his opposite number this evening Roberto De Zerbi and his Brighton side.

“Roberto De Zerbi is a top manager with great staff and I am very impressed. What they have done on the pitch deserves credit and the way they have run the club. They are fighting with the top clubs and have done a magnificent job. His football makes life very difficult for the opponent and they play attractive football.

“We have to select our best line-up. We have to train and get ready to win again. Brighton will be tough, they play well, but we have to be better than them.”

After missing their 0-0 draw at Brentford on Wednesday, Ansu Fati and Valentin Barco are set to return tonight for Brighton. However, James Milner, Solly March, Billy Gilmour and Kaoru Mitoma are amongst the absentees for the home side. Arsenal are unbeaten in their last three visits to the AMEX, winning twice and drawing once.

Team news to follow shortly.