#IStandWithAdam or 'thirsty for attention'? Adamson Barbecue owner arrested, taken away in handcuffs after defying lockdown rules
After days of protest, Adam Skelly, the owner of Adamson Barbecue, has been arrested by police, taken away in handcuffs after continuing to violate COVID-19 rules.
GATHERING:
Queen Elizabeth Rd + Royal York Rd
- A 33-year-old man was arrested for Attempting to Obstruct Police
- He has been taken into custody
- More details will follow
- Officers remain in the area
- We continue to ask for calm
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 26, 2020
#BREAKING Adamson BBQ owner Adam Skelly was just taken away in handcuffs #adamsonbarbecue pic.twitter.com/ezVQ1QHPDU
— Tina Yazdani (@TinaYazdani) November 26, 2020
Crowds of his supporters gathered at the restaurant this week, many not wearing masks, chanting in support of Skelly and clashing with police.
The inevitable has happened. Adam Skelly, owner of Toronto’s Adamson BBQ has been arrested and taken away in handcuffs with cameras rolling while his supporters scream at the Police. 🎥 @TinaYazdani https://t.co/OJusuO3imM pic.twitter.com/vfm7VvNnh1
— Adrian Ghobrial (@CityAdrian) November 26, 2020
Locks were changed at the restaurant overnight and Skelley is facing nine charges, including operating a business without a licence.
Toronto Mayor John Tory told Breakfast Television on Thursday there were “difficulties” in dealing with this situation, including the city not being able to seek an injunction under the law, the province had to do it.
As images of Skelley being taken away in handcuffs spread online, people were quick to comment on the defiance of COVID-19 rules.
Actually it’s a happy day for some of us that care about people’s health and don’t want to get COVID #adamsonbarbecue #adamsonbarbeque #AdamSkelly #AdamsonBBQ #IStandWithAdam https://t.co/94eZu062zL
— Demetra (@demetra_18) November 26, 2020
People supporting #AdamsonBarbeque via #IStandWithAdam seem to overlook the fact that if he could get people to line up so they could eat inside, he could have likewise got them to line up for pick-up.
He's no "Champion of Freedom."
He's using you all for free marketing.
— Steven Trustrum (@StevenTrustrum) November 26, 2020
two things can be true at the same time. Lockdowns are disproportionately hurting small businesses. And #adamsonbarbeque is an ignorant asshole.
— Rick Gennaro (@rickgen16) November 26, 2020
Good to be reminded now and then that Canada has crazies too. Maybe even about a tenth of what USA has... #cdnpoli #TOpoli #adamsonbarbeque #adamsonbarbecue https://t.co/CCTkw4LYOA
— murdoch davis (@murdochdavis) November 26, 2020
You have to be real thirsty for attention to create your own oppression. #adamsonbarbeque and its supporters are contributors to the reason small businesses are still suffering. You might want to mask up - your privilege is showing.
— Karl🍤 (@Karl_jero) November 26, 2020
It took 3 days of breaking the law and taunting the police. For you to feel metal bracelets🤔
The power of privilege🤦🏽♀️#BreakingNews #adamsonbarbecue #AdamsonBBQ #adamsonbarbeque
— boneydibawdy (@johannapgrant) November 26, 2020