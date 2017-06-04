Adams' slam, solo shot in 12th send Braves over Reds 6-5

Atlanta Braves' Matt Adams celebrates in the dugout after hitting a go-ahead solo home run off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Blake Wood in the 12th inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Matt Adams feels comfortable at Great American Ball Park, and it showed again in one of those games that just wouldn't end.

Adams hit his first career grand slam and connected again for a solo shot in the 12th inning on Saturday, powering the Atlanta Braves to a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in a game that lasted 4 hours, 20 minutes.

Adams' one-out homer off Blake Wood (0-4) saved the Braves after they blew a lead for the second day in a row. It was Adams' fourth career multi-homer game, his first since 2014. He now has nine career homers at Great American, his most at any road park.

''It's just a park where I see the ball good, and that definitely helps with the confidence,'' Adams said.

Jim Johnson (3-1) escaped a threat in the 11th and finished it off for the win, a day after he blew a lead in the ninth. The Reds rallied for a 3-2 lead in 10 innings on Friday night.

The Braves ended their three-game losing streak. They won for only the second time in seven extra-inning games this season.

Both teams had chances throughout. The Braves stranded 10 runners, the Reds 15.

''You get guys in scoring position, you want to come up with a hit to win the game,'' Reds manager Bryan Price said.

Adams hit his grand slam in the fifth inning off Scott Feldman. He's homered four times since he was acquired from the Cardinals on May 20. Eight of his 13 hits with Atlanta have gone for extra bases.

The Braves sent 10 batters to the plate for five runs in the inning, putting R.A. Dickey in line for his first victory in a month. Instead, the Reds sent nine batters to the plate in the bottom of the inning to tie it 5-5. Jason Motte came on with the bases loaded, walked in a run, and gave up Joey Votto's tying two-run single.

WALK THIS WAY

Dickey is 0-2 in his last six starts with a 6.31 ERA. His last victory came on May 2 over the Mets. His biggest problem: 21 walks in those six starts.

''I'm somewhat embarrassed by the way I've been throwing this year,'' Dickey said. ''I'm a guy that's traditionally a slow starter, but I've never walked this many guys in my life.''

PHILLIPS' DAY

Second baseman Brandon Phillips went 2 for 4 and was hit on left hand by a pitch from Feldman. He's 2 for 9 with three strikeouts in his first series at GABP since the Reds traded him in February.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: C Kurt Suzuki was hit on the left thigh by a foul ball in the second inning, on the left hip by a pitch from Feldman in the fourth, and on the upper left arm by a pitch from Austin Brice in the fifth. He caught all 12 innings.

Reds: CF Billy Hamilton tried unsuccessfully to make two diving catches early in the game, and left in the top of the sixth with a strained left shoulder. RF Scott Schebler also strained his left shoulder when he landed hard while making a diving catch in the sixth, and he left the game.

''My shoulder went numb,'' Schebler said. ''But I came in here and I had full range of motion and strength. It won't be a long-term thing.''

UP NEXT:

Braves: RHP Julio Teheran (4-4) makes his sixth start on the road. He's 3-0 with a 1.42 ERA on the road this season. In his last 22 road starts, he's gone 10-5 with a 2.25 ERA.

Reds: LHP Amir Garrett (3-3) will be activated off the DL. Garrett has been sidelined since May 25 with a sore right hip. He'll be only the fifth left-handed starter faced by the Braves this season. Atlanta is 2-2 in those games.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball