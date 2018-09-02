Adams leads Western Carolina to 33-26 victory over Newberry

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) -- Tyrie Adams rushed for three touchdowns and threw for 277 yards as Western Carolina rallied to beat Division II Newberry 33-26 in the season opener for both teams on Saturday night.

Adams culminated an 11-play, 86-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run with 3:52 remaining to secure the win after the Catamounts had trailed for most of the second half.

Kevin Weber booted Newberry into a 20-19 lead when he connected on an 18-yarder late in the third. Dre Harris then passed to Markell Castle on a 30-yard scoring strike to put the Catamounts up 26-19 with 11:43 remaining. Adams answered with touchdown runs of one and three yards to secure the victory.

Connell Young rushed for 97 yards and Adams finished with 81 yards rushing. Will Horton booted two field goals and connected on three of four extra points.

Greg Ruff led Newberry, throwing for 163 yards and two scores while rushing for 66 yards. Austin Barnes rushed for 141 yards.