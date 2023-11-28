'Adams' attacking intentions clear to see'

County talking point graphic

Ross Morren, The County Corner

Derek Adams’ third spell as Ross County manager is well and truly underway.

There was a sense of anticipation in the air as Adams returned to the Dingwall dugout for the first time in over nine years against Kilmarnock. County fans were eager to see the return of arguably the greatest manager in the club’s history and how he’d stamp his authority on the existing squad.

Adams spoke about wanting his teams to play on the front foot and get forward to create chances. It took County less than 30 seconds to carve out the first opportunity of the match when Yan Dhanda dragged his shot wide of the far post, but the attacking intentions were clear to see from the get-go.

County looked to play through the lines and get the ball forward quickly at every opportunity. Dhanda and Josh Sims’ ability to carry the ball into dangerous areas caused the away side a lot of problems in the first half.

At the other end, The Staggies looked very comfortable defensively. The three centre-halves of Ryan Leak, Jack Baldwin and Will Nightingale were in total control at the back, and Ross Laidlaw was only forced into action once when he made an excellent save from Danny Armstrong's deflected effort.

In the second half, both sides struggled to get control of the match and it turned into a bit of a battle. Both sides made changes to try and win the match, but both had to settle for a point each.

Adams will be pleased with elements of his side performance considering he’s only had one week to work with the players. He’ll be keen to see the continued improvement from his squad, starting with the match against St Mirren on Tuesday night.