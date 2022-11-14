Adamis Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
·10 min read
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Management to host webcast/conference call today at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory and inflammatory disease, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022 and provided an update on recent corporate developments.

Process Update

In October, the Company announced that it had initiated a process to explore a range of strategic and financing alternatives and had retained an investment bank to assist in evaluating certain alternatives focused on maximizing stockholder value. Potential alternatives include a sale, partnership, distribution or other agreement regarding one or both of the Company’s commercial products, a sale, merger, or reverse merger of the company, and/or seeking additional financing. As of today, the Company is engaged in communications with third parties regarding one or more possible transactions.

“The strategic process is well under way with the goal of maximizing shareholder value and preserving cash resources,” stated David J. Marguglio, CEO of Adamis. “Concurrently, we have implemented significant expense reduction measures including employee headcount reductions and pausing all product development programs. While engaged in this process, we continue to work closely with our commercial partner to continue the momentum of the ZIMHI launch and the return of SYMJEPI to the market.”

There can be no assurance regarding the schedule for completion of the strategic review process, that this strategic review process will result in the Company pursuing any transaction or that any transaction, if pursued, will be completed.

Business Updates in Q3 2022

ZIMHI (naloxone) Injection

  • Following its introduction to the market at the end of March, our commercial partner continues to make steady progress on the ZIMHI commercial launch plan.

  • Unit sales increased 90% in the third quarter compared to the second quarter of 2022.

SYMJEPI ® (epinephrine) Injection

  • In March 2022, the Company announced that manufacturing issues at one of its contract manufacturers, Catalent Belgium, led to a voluntary recall of four lots of SYMJEPI. Following corrective and preventative actions, Catalent resumed operations at its Belgium facility in November 2022.

  • Assuming no additional interruptions or delays, the Company anticipates having SYMJEPI relaunched and commercially available before the end of the first quarter of 2023.

TEMPOL

  • The Company announced that following a review of interim data, its Phase 2/3 clinical trial examining the effects of Tempol in COVID-19 treatment failed to achieve its primary endpoint and further development of Tempol has been halted.

Discontinued Operations

  • The Company is continuing to liquidate the assets of the former US Compounding business and, although there are no assurances, the Company expects to receive additional proceeds which could range from approximately $3 to $4 million between now and the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Q3 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Total net revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was approximately $1.5 million compared to approximately $760,000 in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 98%. The increase in revenues was primarily due to sales of ZIMHI, the absence of sales for SYMJEPI resulting from the March 2022 product recall and the recognition of deferred revenue under our commercial distribution agreement, offset by cost of the SYMJEPI recall.

  • Operating expense (selling, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses) for the third quarter of 2022 was approximately $4.5 million compared to $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 52%. The decrease was primarily due to lower development spending for Tempol and ZIMHI, decreases in legal and advisory fees, and a reversal of 2022 accrued bonus expenses.

  • Net loss for the combined (continued and discontinued) operations for the third quarter of 2022 was approximately $4.4 million compared to a net loss of $12.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, a 64% decrease.

  • Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2022 were approximately $2.4 million.

Conference Call Information  

Management will host a live webcast/conference call today, November 14, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET, during which Company executives will review financial information for the third quarter of 2022 and provide a corporate update.

U.S. Dial-in (Toll Free): 1-888-886-7786

Toll/International Dial-in: 1-416-764-8658

Conference ID: 83680911

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via this link. If you are unable to participate in the live call, a replay will be available shortly after the live event. To listen to the replay please visit the events page of the Adamis investor relations section of the company website at https://ir.adamispharmaceuticals.com/events-presentations.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory and inflammatory disease. The Company’s SYMJEPI® (epinephrine) Injection products are approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. The Company’s ZIMHI® (naloxone) Injection product is approved for the treatment of opioid overdose. Tempol, which was in development for the treatment of patients with COVID-19, was the subject of a Phase 2/3 clinical trial which has been halted. For additional information about Adamis Pharmaceuticals, please visit our website and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those that express plans, anticipation, intent, contingencies, goals, targets or future development and/or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations, including, but not limited to the following statements: statements concerning the outcome of the Company’s process reviewing strategic and financing alternatives and the Company’s ability to enter into and complete any strategic transaction; the Company’s beliefs concerning the SYMJEPI manufacturing hold and product recall and the timing of resumption of manufacturing and commercial sales of SYMJEPI; the Company’s beliefs concerning the progress and success of the commercial launch of ZIMHI; the Company's beliefs concerning the ability of its products and product candidates to compete successfully in the market; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize the products and product candidates, itself or through commercialization partners; future development and regulatory actions concerning the Company’s products and product candidates; the Company’s beliefs concerning the benefits, enforceability, and extent of intellectual property protection afforded by patents and patent applications that it owns or has licensed and its rights under applicable license agreements, and its ability to enforce its patents and other intellectual property rights against third parties; statements about the Company’s strategies, objectives, future goals and achievements; and other statements concerning our future operations, activities and financial results. We may not achieve one or more of the future milestones or achievements anticipated by forward looking statements in this press release either within the anticipated time periods or at all. Statements in this press release concerning future events depend on several factors beyond the Company's control, including the absence of unexpected developments or delays, market conditions, future liabilities and obligations, and the outcomes of the Company’s strategic process. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the Company’s actual results to be materially different from the results anticipated by such forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements concerning our anticipated future activities assume that we have sufficient funding to support such activities and continue our operations and planned activities. There can be no assurance regarding the schedule for completion of the Company’s strategic review process, that this strategic review process will result in the Company pursuing any transaction or that any transaction, if pursued, will be completed. In addition, obtaining funding if available, or the terms of a strategic transaction, could result in significant dilution to our existing stockholders. If we do not obtain required funding, our cash resources will be depleted in the near term and we would be required to materially reduce or suspend operations, which would likely have a material adverse effect on our business, stock price and our relationships with third parties with whom we have business relationships. If we do not have sufficient funds to continue operations, we could be required to seek bankruptcy protection, dissolution or liquidation, or other alternatives that could result in our stockholders losing some or all of their investment in us. We cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and except as may be required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or release publicly the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. Certain of these risks and additional risks, uncertainties, and other factors are described in greater detail in Adamis’ filings from time to time with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and subsequent filings with the SEC, which Adamis strongly urges you to read and consider, all of which are available free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov.

Contact:
Adamis Investor Relations
Robert Uhl
Managing Director
ICR Westwicke
619.228.5886

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

$

2,419,960

 

 

$

23,220,770

 

 

Total Current Assets

 

 

10,088,130

 

 

 

35,203,622

 

 

Total Assets

 

 

12,137,286

 

 

 

38,297,987

 

 

Total Liabilities

 

 

9,134,556

 

 

 

12,415,209

 

 

Accumulated Deficit

 

 

(301,236,550

)

 

 

(278,085,813

)

 

Total Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

2,845,427

 

 

 

25,882,778

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

Revenue, net

$

1,505,683

 

 

$

759,962

 

 

$

2,605,396

 

 

$

3,368,115

 

 

Cost of Goods Sold

 

1,647,585

 

 

 

1,565,922

 

 

 

3,705,697

 

 

 

5,207,402

 

 

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

 

2,508,176

 

 

 

4,794,485

 

 

 

10,096,807

 

 

 

13,247,027

 

 

Research and Development

 

1,977,939

 

 

 

4,620,143

 

 

 

9,520,118

 

 

 

9,066,608

 

 

Loss from Operations

 

(4,628,017

)

 

 

(10,220,588

)

 

 

(20,717,226

)

 

 

(24,152,922

)

 

Total Other Income (Expense), net

 

356,808

 

 

 

5,052,182

 

 

 

(2,079,191

)

 

 

(2,634,725

)

 

Net Loss from Continuing Operations, before taxes

(4,271,209

)

 

 

(5,168,406

)

 

 

(22,796,417

)

 

 

(26,787,647

)

 

Net Loss from Discontinued Operations, before taxes

(127,692

)

 

 

(7,192,642

)

 

 

(354,320

)

 

 

(10,266,365

)

 

Net Loss Applicable to Common Stock

$

(4,398,901

)

 

$

(12,361,048

)

 

$

(23,150,737

)

 

$

(37,054,012

)

 

Basic & Diluted Loss Per Share

$

(0.03

)

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.15

)

 

$

(0.26

)

 

Basic & Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

 

149,983,265

 

 

 

148,886,141

 

 

 

149,806,799

 

 

 

142,483,194

 

 

 

 




Latest Stories

  • Russian skater Valieva could miss 2026 Olympics over doping

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva faces a potential four-year doping ban which would rule her out of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Monday. CAS said it had registered an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency, which said last week it was taking the case to the Switzerland-based tribunal. WADA argues Russian officials have not made progress in resolving the 16-year-old Valieva's case nearly a year afte

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach scored two goals and the Montreal Canadiens earned a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Dach gave Montreal (7-6-1) a three-goal lead in the first period. Mike Hoffman also scored, for his third goal in two nights. Samuel Montembeault made 30 saves for the win. Luke Schenn and Nils Hoglander replied for Vancouver (4-7-3) in a third period comeback attempt. Thatcher Demko had a difficult night in the Canucks' net, sto

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Cowboys know run defense is weak link, struggle to find fix

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas coach Mike McCarthy keeps telling his staff he would attack the run defense if he had to set up a game plan against the Cowboys. The opponents keep proving him right. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers scored most of their points with the passing game in a 31-28 overtime victory over Dallas on Sunday. But the running game fueled everything. The Packers had 207 yards rushing, which means the Cowboys have allowed at least 200 yards on the ground in consecutive game

  • Devils fans apologize to head coach Lindy Ruff with 'Sorry, Lindy' chant

    It sounds like Devils fans have changed their tune about head coach Lindy Ruff.

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David front Canada's 26-man roster for FIFA World Cup

    Canadian head coach John Herdman on Sunday announced the 26-player roster that will represent the country in its first men's FIFA World Cup since 1986. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Lille's Jonathan David are the headliners for Qatar, with Porto's Stephen Eustáquio and Club Brugge's Cyle Larin among the other key players. Herdman has dubbed his team "new Canada" as it returns to the soccer showcase in Qatar after a 36-year absence. Besides the aforementioned group, the 41st-ranked team boa

  • Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. Denver came in rested off

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Tough stretch awaits as Patriots chase playoffs after bye

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots returned from their bye week very much in the AFC playoff picture. But so is everyone else in an AFC East that suddenly has the most parity in the NFL. Entering Week 11 it's the only division in the league featuring all four teams with records above .500. New England (5-4) is last among them, yet currently holds the AFC’s final wild-card spot. Sunday’s home matchup with the New York Jets will begin a tough stretch that will see New England play three games o

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S