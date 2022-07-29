Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Clinical Study Assessing Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
·6 min read
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Interim DSMB review expected in late September

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) today provided an update on the Company’s ongoing U.S. Phase 2/3 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Tempol as a treatment for COVID-19. The next Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) meeting to review interim data results has been scheduled for late September. The DSMB previously met to evaluate the clinical and safety data from interim analyses in March and June 2022, and both times recommended that the study continue without modification.

The DSMB is comprised of infectious disease experts who independently review the unblinded trial data and make recommendations. The Company will not have access to unblinded trial data until the trial has concluded. At the September meeting, the DSMB plans to evaluate the primary efficacy endpoint, the sustained resolution of COVID-19 symptoms, as well as safety in individuals who are at high risk for disease progression. If the DSMB recommendations indicate that the analysis of the clinical and safety data from the trial demonstrates significant efficacy, Adamis would submit a clinical study report to the FDA and request a meeting to discuss the findings and next steps for continued clinical development. If positive trends are observed in favor of the Tempol treatment group, the DSMB may recommend continuing the study along with the enrollment of additional subjects. If no efficacy is demonstrated, then the Company would likely stop the trial.

“We are committed to continue advancing Tempol for the treatment of COVID-19, especially with the recent increase of cases due to new variants,” said David J. Marguglio, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adamis Pharmaceuticals. “With more than 200 patients enrolled, we believe this next DSMB data review could provide important additional insights into the safety and treatment effects of Tempol, as well as the future clinical path for Tempol.”

About the Trial

Tempol is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 2/3, adaptive, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to examine the effects of Tempol in subjects with mild to moderate COVID-19 infection. The primary endpoint is the rate of sustained clinical resolution between Tempol and the standard of care versus placebo and the standard of care at Day 14. In addition to the primary endpoint, a number of secondary endpoints will be reviewed including, but not limited to, changes in cytokines and inflammatory markers, hospitalizations, and all cause of mortality. Additional information about the trial can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov using the identifier NCT04729595.

About Tempol

Tempol (APC100) is a redox cycling nitroxide that promotes the metabolism of many reactive oxygen species and improves nitric oxide bioavailability. It has been studied extensively in animal models of oxidative stress and inflammation. Preclinical studies of Tempol have shown it to have antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant activity. Adamis has licensed exclusive rights under certain patents, patent applications and related know-how relating to Tempol for certain licensed fields including the fields of COVID-19 infection, asthma, respiratory syncytial virus infection, and influenza infection, as well as a therapeutic for radiation-induced dermatitis. The Phase 2/3 clinical trial examining the safety and efficacy of Tempol in COVID-19 patients early in the infection began in September 2021.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory and inflammatory disease. The Company’s SYMJEPI® (epinephrine) Injection products are approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. The Company’s ZIMHI (naloxone) Injection product is approved for the treatment of opioid overdose. Tempol is in development for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial is underway. For additional information about Adamis Pharmaceuticals, please visit our website and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those that express plans, anticipation, intent, contingencies, goals, targets or future development and/or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations, including, but not limited to the following statements: statements concerning the Company’s Phase 2/3 clinical trial for Tempol; statements concerning the activities and process of the DSMB and the timing and outcome of that process; the Company’s beliefs concerning the mechanisms of action, safety and effectiveness of Tempol and that Tempol addresses an unmet medical need; the timing, progress or results of the Company’s Phase 2/3 clinical trial for Tempol or other studies or trials relating to Tempol; the Company's beliefs concerning the ability of its products and product candidates to compete successfully in the market; the Company’s beliefs concerning the benefits, enforceability, and extent of intellectual property rights and protection afforded by patents and patent applications that it owns or has licensed, including those relating to Tempol; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize the products and product candidates, itself or through commercialization partners; and other statements concerning the Company’s future operations and activities. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause Adamis’ actual results to be materially different from the results anticipated by such forward-looking statements. There are no assurances concerning the timing or outcome of, or recommendations resulting from, any future meeting of the DSMB. There can be no assurances regarding the timing, progress or outcome of trials or studies relating to Tempol, or that Tempol will be found to be safe and effective in the treatment of COVID-19 or any other indication. In addition, forward-looking statements concerning our anticipated future activities assume that we have sufficient funding to support such activities and continue our operations and planned activities. Statements in this press release concerning future events depend on several factors beyond the Company's control, including the absence of unexpected developments or delays, market conditions, and the regulatory approval process. We cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and except as may be required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or release publicly the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. Certain of these risks and additional risks, uncertainties, and other factors are described in greater detail in Adamis’ filings from time to time with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and subsequent filings with the SEC, which Adamis strongly urges you to read and consider, all of which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Adamis Investor Relations
Robert Uhl
Managing Director
ICR Westwicke
619.228.5886
robert.uhl@westwicke.com



Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Jury finds former Canucks forward Jake Virtanen not guilty of sexual assault

    VANCOUVER — Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen says he's "incredibly relieved" that a jury has found him not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen wept openly when the verdict was read in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday. He clutched his head in his hands and was comforted by defence lawyers while several friends and family, seated in the front row of the courtroom, whispered "yes!" "I am glad the truth has come to light," Virtanen said in a statement. "I am looking forward to resuming my

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Oilers sign forward Jesse Puljujarvi to one-year, $3-million deal

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers re-signed forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a one-year, US$3 million deal on Tuesday. Puljujarvi played 65 games this past season and set career highs in points (36) and assists (22). He his 14 goals fell one goal short of his career high. The five-year veteran added another three points in 16 playoff games during the team's run to the Western Conference finals. A fourth-overall pick in 2016, Puljujarvi has recorded 46 goals and 52 assists in 259 career games with Edmont

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Gilbert: Canada took a chance and lengthened baton exchanges en route to relay gold

    Glenroy Gilbert didn't watch Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team race live on Saturday night at Hayward Field. Instead, Canada's head coach -- an Olympic champion in the relay himself -- went for a walk. The emotions were simply overwhelming. "I didn't want to, I didn't want to, it was too stressful," Gilbert said. "I had so much hope for them, that it was beyond anything I could control. So I thought: I'll go for a walk. And all I was thinking was, if these guys do what they're capable of doi

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Canada's Pierce LePage in second in the decathlon at worlds after nine events

    EUGENE, Ore. — A Canadian is in the hunt for a world decathlon medal — but it's not Olympic champion Damian Warner. Pierce LePage, a 26-year-old from Whitby, Ont., was in second place after nine of 10 events on Sunday. LePage led for much of Day 2 after big personal bests in the 110-metre hurdles and discus, but dropped a place behind world record-holder Kevin Mayer of France after the javelin, the decathlon's penultimate event. The 1,500 was the final event. Warner had led the field through the

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Brooke Henderson wins 2nd career major at Evian Championship

    Brooke Henderson closed out The Amundi Evian Championship strong on Sunday to win her second career major, aided by three birdies in the final five holes. The Smiths Falls, Ont. native carried a two-shot lead into the final round in Evian-les-Bains, France, thanks in large part to being the first player in LPGA history to begin a major with two rounds of 64 or lower. The 24-year-old shot a 71 in the fourth round to clinch her victory, finishing one shot ahead of Sophia Schubert of the United Sta