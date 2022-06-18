Adames, Renfroe power Brewers to 7-3 win over Reds

  • Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames (27) scores after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames (27) scores after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
  • Cincinnati Reds mascot Mr. Redlegs performs on National Mascot Day prior to a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    Cincinnati Reds mascot Mr. Redlegs performs on National Mascot Day prior to a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen reacts after being tagged out by Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India while attempting to steal second base during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen reacts after being tagged out by Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India while attempting to steal second base during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
  • Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jason Alexander throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jason Alexander throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor (15) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a two-run double by Jace Peterson during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor (15) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a two-run double by Jace Peterson during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez, right, grounds out softly to Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft, left, during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez, right, grounds out softly to Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft, left, during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames (27) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames (27) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
CINCINNATI (AP) — Willy Adames and Hunter Renfroe both homered for the second straight day, rookie Jason Alexander earn his first career win and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-3 on Saturday.

Jace Peterson drove in two runs with a sixth-inning double on a chopper over the head of leaping first baseman Mike Moustakas, and Milwaukee won a second straight game for the first time this month.

The roller-coaster Reds have lost three straight after a three-game winning streak, which followed a four-game slide.

Alexander (1-0) allowed one unearned run through five innings of his fourth start before giving up four hits and two runs in the sixth. Overall, he allowed eight hits and three runs, two earned, with one walk and two strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Miguel Sánchez inherited runners on first and third with two outs and got pinch-hitter TJ Friedl to pop out. Trevor Kelly pitched a hitless 1 2/3 innings before Hoby Milner got the final four outs.

Adames gave the Brewers a 3-0 lead with a two-run home run in their three-run third inning, his team-high 13th homer this season..

Graham Ashcraft struggled for the second straight after dominating his first four outings. Milwaukee got to Ashcraft (3-1) for eight hits and six runs with two walks and four strikeouts in five innings. He’s been knocked around for 17 hits and 10 runs in 9 2/3 innings over his last two starts after limiting opponents to 15 hits and three runs in 23 2/3 innings over his first four appearances.

Renfroe led off the seventh with a shot over the left field wall against Luis Cessa.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Brandon Woodruff (right ankle sprain, Raynaud’s syndrome) was scheduled to throw about 50 pitches in his first rehab appearance for Triple-A Nashville at Memphis on Saturday. ... 2B Kolten Wong (right calf) suffered what manager Craig Counsell described as a “little bit of a setback,” which is likely to keep Wong from being activated as hoped for Monday’s start of a homestand.

Reds: LHP Nick Lodolo (low back strain) was scheduled to throw 50-55 pitches in a rehab start for Triple-A Louisville at Durham on Saturday. ... After sitting out Friday’s Louisville game, INF Donovan Solano (left hamstring strain) was seven games into his rehab assignment. Solano was hitting .333 (7 for 21) with three doubles and two RBIs over five starts at third base and two as designated hitter.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Adrian Houser (3-7) is 0-5 with a 4.79 ERA over his last seven starts since a 10-5 win over the Reds on May 5 in Milwaukee.

Reds: LHP Mike Minor (1-2) is making his fourth start since coming off the injured list. He is 4-2 with a 2.20 ERA over seven career starts against the Brewers.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

