Adamas presents new post-hoc data analysis for GOCOVRI® in Parkinson’s disease patients with dyskinesia at the 2020 Movement Disorder Society Virtual Congress

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS) a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, announced today two presentations on GOCOVRI® (amantadine) extended release capsules (ADS-5102) for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy at the Movement Disorder Society (MDS) 2020 Virtual Congress, September 12-16, 2020.



“These presentations provide further evidence that GOCOVRI may reduce OFF time for people with Parkinson’s, with prolonged effects for at least two years,” said Jean Hubble MD, Vice President, Medical Affairs at Adamas. “Both dyskinesia and OFF disrupt daily activities for people with PD and treating dyskinesia should not come at the expense of increased OFF, or vice versa. For patients who seek good ON time with long-term reductions in dyskinesia and OFF, providers can consider GOCOVRI as a treatment option shown to provide substantial and sustained benefits.”

The following posters will be available in the MDS 2020 Virtual Poster Hall beginning September 11, 2020:

Poster #896: Among Parkinson’s disease patients with both OFF and dyskinesia, ADS-5102 (amantadine) extended-release reduces disruptive motor episodes and improves function: Analysis of phase 3 trials

Lead Author: Robert A. Hauser, MD, MBA, USF Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Center, Parkinson Foundation Center of Excellence. Poster #955: Long-term effects of ADS-5102 (amantadine) extended release capsules on OFF symptoms in Parkinson’s disease patients with levodopa-induced dyskinesia: Analysis of EASE LID 2 trial

Lead Author: Caroline M. Tanner, MD, PhD, University of California San Francisco.

About Parkinson’s Disease, Dyskinesia, and OFF

Parkinson’s Disease (PD) is a progressive, neurodegenerative disorder caused by the gradual loss of brain cells that produce the neurotransmitter dopamine and affects approximately one million people in the United States. Dopamine decline in the brain results in a wide range of motor (movement-related) and non-motor symptoms. As the disease progresses, people are likely to experience unpredictable stiffness, rigidity, and tremors, referred to as OFF time. The primary treatment for PD is with levodopa; however, over time levodopa may lead to involuntary, uncontrolled movements known as dyskinesia. The abrupt and unpredictable transitions between episodes of dyskinesia, normal movement, and OFF time lead to considerable impact on patients’ lives.

About GOCOVRI®

GOCOVRI® (amantadine) extended-release capsules is the first and only FDA-approved medicine indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications. It is also the only medicine clinically proven to reduce both dyskinesia and OFF. Taken once daily at bedtime, GOCOVRI provides an initial lag and a slow rise in amantadine concentration during the night, resulting in a high concentration from the morning and throughout the waking day. Additionally, in the clinical trials, the adjunctive use of GOCOVRI did not require dose changes to dopaminergic therapies. The most commonly observed adverse reactions with GOCOVRI were hallucinations, dizziness, dry mouth, peripheral edema, constipation, falls, and orthostatic hypotension. For more information about GOCOVRI, please visit www.GOCOVRI.com .

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

GOCOVRI® is contraindicated in patients with creatinine clearance below 15 mL/min/1.73 m2

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Falling Asleep During Activities of Daily Living and Somnolence: Patients treated with Parkinson’s disease medications have reported falling asleep during activities of daily living. If a patient develops daytime sleepiness during activities that require full attention (e.g., driving a motor vehicle, conversations, eating), GOCOVRI should ordinarily be discontinued or the patient should be advised to avoid potentially dangerous activities.

Suicidality and Depression: Monitor patients for depression, including suicidal ideation or behavior. Prescribers should consider whether the benefits outweigh the risks of treatment with GOCOVRI in patients with a history of suicidality or depression.

