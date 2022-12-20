Adam Zimmer's Cause of Death Confirmed Almost 2 Months After He Was Found Dead: Reports

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 09: Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer stands on the sidelines in the second quarter of the game against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Stephen Maturen/Getty

Adam Zimmer's cause of death has been confirmed as due to chronic alcohol abuse.

Minnesota's Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced the news on Friday, according to multiple outlets.

The medical examiner's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Cincinnati Bengals, where Zimmer was an assistant coach, first announced his death in a statement on Nov. 1.

PEOPLE reached out to the Bengals for comment but did not immediately hear back.

RELATED: TikTok Star Cooper Noriega's Cause of Death Confirmed by Coroner 6 Months After He Was Found Dead

Last month, the Mendota Heights Police Department was performing a welfare check on Zimmer, who lived in Minnesota, police chief Wayne Wegener Jr. said, according to ESPN.

Once police got to Zimmer's home, he had already died. At the time, Wegener said authorities were "not investigating this as a suspicious death" and the Hennepin County medical examiner would rule on and release his cause of death.

RELATED: Lady A's Charles Kelley Shares New Song He Wrote as 'Goodbye Letter to Alcohol' amid Sobriety Journey

A week after Zimmer's body was found, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported that a search warrant affidavit filed by police said they received an alert about a man who was unconscious after possibly drinking excessively. When they arrived, they discovered Zimmer dead on a couch, per the outlet.

Police filed the affidavit in Dakota County District Court and said that Zimmer had also suffered an eye injury, according to the Star Tribune.

Zimmer "appeared to have bruising or blood pooling around his eye," officers wrote, per the Pioneer Press. In their filing, police said they do not suspect foul play, the Star Tribune reported.

RELATED VIDEO: Hayden Panettiere Reveals Addiction to Opioids and Alcohol: "I Was in a Cycle of Self-Destruction"

Zimmer, whose father is longtime NFL coach Mike Zimmer, began coaching for the Bengals this season. Before that, he served as a coach for the Minnesota Vikings after his father became head coach in 2014. He and his father were both terminated last year, according to ESPN.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Adam's first coaching position in the NFL was in 2006 as an assistant linebackers coach for the New Orleans Saints.