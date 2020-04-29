Adam Vinatieri, 47 years young, says he's unsure if he'll be ready for NFL season due to quarantine

Already considering retirement, NFL all-time leading scorer Adam Vinatieri has encountered another obstacle for a potential 25th season.

The 47-year-old, currently a free agent after 14 years with the Indianapolis Colts, told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that his rehab from knee surgery has been slowed by the isolation required by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Vinatieri is no longer sure if he will be ready for the 2020 NFL season.

Legendary kicker Adam Vinatieri told me Tuesday he wants to return for a 25th NFL season, but quarantine has slowed down his rehab following knee surgery. Not certain he’ll be healed up by the start of the season, but he’s trying. Vinatieri, 47, is a free agent. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2020

Vinatieri finished last season on injured reserve with a knee injury. Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters last month that the kicker still hasn’t made a decision about playing again.

It’s worth noting that Vinatieri might get some extra time to make a decision and heal up, as the coronavirus pandemic is already wreaking havoc with the NFL’s offseason calendar, and a delay to the start of the season seems quite possible.

If this is indeed it for Vinatieri, he will retire with a strong Hall of Fame case as the NFL’s all-time leader in points scored, a member of the NFL 100 All-Time Team and a three-time Super Bowl champion, two rings of which were won by his field goals as time expired.

Either way, the Colts seem to be preparing for life without Vinatieri. The team still has kicker Chase McLaughlin, Vinatieri’s fill-in after hitting IR last year, under contract. It also signed former Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, who went undrafted despite being regarded as one of the best kickers of the draft class.

Is this it for Adam Vinatieri? (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

