Adam Silver on Drake's antics: 'There's gotta be lines drawn ... we've all talked'

Adam Silver’s not mad at Drake.

But the NBA commissioner certainly sees some problems with the rapper/Toronto Raptors superfan’s sideline antics at Scotiabank Arena and told Yahoo Sports on Wednesday that he has spoken with Drake and his manager Future the Prince about toning down his act.

In an interview with Chris Haynes, Silver expressed his appreciation for Drake’s passion for the Raptors and the league before acknowledging that Drake needs to take it down a couple of notches on the sideline.

Adam Silver: Lines Drake ‘shouldn’t cross’

“Obviously there are some lines that even ambassadors shouldn’t cross,” Silver said of Drake, who has been dubbed a Raptors ambassador. “And I think one — in the heat of the moment —I think to give the coach a massage.

“I think Drake understands that as excited as he is and as appreciative as we are of his support, that there’s gotta be lines drawn. Obviously you don’t want to end up touching a coach because the coach may not realize what’s going on in the middle of the action.”

The commissioner has spoken. The days of free in-game shoulder rubs for Nick Nurse appear to be numbered. (AP)

Drake’s infamous shoulder rub

A highly visible sports fan who has not shied away from the chance to put the spotlight on himself at high-profile sporting events — NBA and otherwise — Drake has been one of the biggest side stories during the Raptors’ run to their first-ever Finals appearance.

He made headlines during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks when — in the middle of gameplay — he left his courtside seat to give Raptors coach Nick Nurse a brief massage.

The move drew the ire of Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, who chastised the rapper when asked about it by reporters the next day.

“There’s certainly no place for fans — or whatever Drake is for the Raptors — on the court,” Budenholzer said. “There’s boundaries and lines for a reason.”

Silver talked with Drake about ‘where that line is’

Silver confirmed to Haynes that he has since spoken with Drake and his manager about his behavior.

“I think he has a better understanding now of where that line is,” Silver said. “His manager Future, who sits with him too. We’ve all talked, all of us together. There’s been conversations that have taken place. It’s more just ‘Alright, let’s find where that right line is.’”

We should all expect Drake to make his best efforts for camera time when the ball tips for Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday in Toronto. But it sounds like the days of in-game shoulder rubs for Nurse are over.

