Adam Sierakowski-Dutton Is The Executive Chairman of Kinetiko Energy Limited (ASX:KKO) And They Just Picked Up 8.5% More Shares

Potential Kinetiko Energy Limited (ASX:KKO) shareholders may wish to note that the Executive Chairman, Adam Sierakowski-Dutton, recently bought AU$343k worth of stock, paying AU$0.075 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 8.5%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Kinetiko Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Adam Sierakowski-Dutton was the biggest purchase of Kinetiko Energy shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.074). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Kinetiko Energy insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Kinetiko Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Kinetiko Energy insiders own about AU$15m worth of shares. That equates to 32% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Kinetiko Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Kinetiko Energy we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Kinetiko Energy has 4 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

