Adam Scott in position to get into US Open through world ranking, extend majors streak to 92

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Adam Scott is going to make the U.S. Open field after all, keeping his major championship streak alive.

Five days after losing a playoff Monday in Columbus, Ohio, in a qualifier, Scott is in position to get a spot from the world ranking to play at Pinehurst No. 2 and extend his major streak to 92.

The top 60 in the ranking get spots at Pinehurst in the major that begins Thursday. Although Scott was expected to drop from 60th to 61st in the ranking Monday, he would still get in at No. 61 because the late Grayson Murray is still ranked.

Murray, who died by suicide May 25, was No. 61 this week, and given the rolling two-year formula, he could climb back into the top 60.

Scott has played in every major since the 2001 British Open. The 43-year-old Australian won the 2013 Masters.

On Monday, Cam Davis beat Scott on the third hole of a playoff during a long day of U.S. Open qualifying.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

The Associated Press