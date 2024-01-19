Adam Schenk hits ball into spectator's drink, goes on to birdie hole

Adam Long watches his tee shot on the first hole of the La Quinta Country Club course during the first round of the American Express golf tournament, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in La Quinta, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

After grinding through 15 holes of PGA WEST’s Pete Dye Stadium Course during the opening round at The American Express, Adam Schenk was sitting three-under, looking to finish strong.

Little did he know he was about to receive a bit of good fortune from the golf gods.

Schenk's 3-iron on the 16th hole from 264 yards away strayed to the right of the fairway and appeared to be lost, at least if you were following the television camera. Even Golf Channel host Terry Gannon was unsure of the ball's location. But then you hear a spectator say, "Oh, my God," while another replies, "Look at that!"

It's then that you realize and get confirmation from the man himself — the spectator whose cup Schenk's ball landed in.

A perfect shot, in a way.

Schenk's wife, Kourtney, got a closeup of the vodka cranberry with the Titleist acting as an ice cube.

Good birdie from here, Adam. pic.twitter.com/uEPkspuBEp — Kourtney Schenk (@Kourtney_Schenk) January 18, 2024

Due to the unique circumstance, Schenk was given free relief and not penalized for the hole-in-one. He followed that up the only way he could, pitching his fourth shot to within feet of the cup and then putting his new ball home for a birdie.

Schenk would double-bogey on 17 and finish two-under for the round.