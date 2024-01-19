Adam Schenk hit his approach shot into a fan’s drink then proceeded to make birdie
Adam Schenk had an interesting path to a birdie on the 16th hole Thursday during the first round of the 2024 American Express.
Hitting his second shot into the par-5, his ball said wayward toward the fans. Some would say, it was a shank.
Nevertheless, it’s hard to imagine where the ball ended up… in a fan’s cup!
No, really.
The fan held up his cup, almost in shock, as cameras zoomed in on the golf ball floating in the cup.
After a drop, Schenk was able to get up-and-down for a birdie at PGA West’s Stadium Course, one of five he had during an opening 2-under 70 on Thursday.
Cheers, Adam Schenk.
WHAT?!
Adam Schenk just hit his ball into a spectator’s cup @TheAmExGolf! pic.twitter.com/PKWzoilUYD
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 18, 2024
Even his wife, who was walking with Schenk, chimed in.
Good birdie from here, Adam. pic.twitter.com/uEPkspuBEp
— Kourtney Schenk (@Kourtney_Schenk) January 18, 2024