Adam Sandler's Netflix movie sets new record

Adam Sandler's latest Netflix movie You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah has set a new record.

In the last few years, Sandler has been experiencing something of a career renaissance, with multiple films receiving strong critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes (which collates how many reviews are positive).

Last year's Hustle, 2017's The Meyerowitz Stories and 2019's Uncut Gems have scores of 93%, 92%, and 91%, respectively. But You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah has them all beat when it comes to the actor's personal Tomatometer.

At the time of writing, the film has a score of 96%, with 49 of the 51 reviews being positive.

As a reminder, Rotten Tomatoes doesn't collate an average score from critics' reviews. Metacritic does, and has You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah sitting at an average of 71 from 19 reviews, which is still pretty solid.

Technically, there is one project higher on Sandler's personal ranking: Normal MacDonald: Nothing Special, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

However, it's a stand-up special performed by MacDonald before his death, and it features Sandler and other personal friends sharing their memories of MacDonald after the main set. So, it doesn't really count.

Meanwhile, Netflix has just released the trailer for Leo, an animated comedy in which Sandler voices a very old and very bored lizard who decides to head out of his classroom tank and explore the world.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is available to stream on Netflix now.

