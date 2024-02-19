Adam Sandler and Wife Jackie Share a Kiss on the Red Carpet at 2024 People's Choice Awards

Adam Sandler was honored with the People’s Icon Award at the ceremony

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler kiss at the 2024 People's Choice Awards

Adam Sandler and Jackie Sandler are putting their love on display.

On the red carpet at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, the actor, 57, and his wife, 49, shared a kiss. Adam sported a navy suit and tie with a pair of red sneakers, while Jackie went with curls cascading down her shoulders in a black fit-and-flare mini with white trim and bows on the straps.



The pair met on the set of Big Daddy in 1999 and married in 2003. They share two daughters, Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 15. The family all starred together in the 2023 Netflix film You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

Adam is receiving the People’s Icon Award at this year's People's Choice Awards for his work in the comedy space and for his contributions to the film industry as an actor, writer and producer.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler arrive to the 2024 People's Choice Awards

“Adam Sandler has been a fixture in the industry for decades, entertaining us since he got his start on Saturday Night Live more than 30 years ago,” said Jen Neal, executive vice president of lives and specials at NBCUniversal Entertainment.

“From Billy Madison to Mr. Deeds, his unforgettable characters have endured the test of time and left their mark on audiences for generations. We’re excited to honor him with this year’s People’s Icon Award.”

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Sadie Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler, and Sunny Sandler on Nov. 19, 2023.

Throughout his 30-year career, the SAG nominee has starred in box office hits including Grown Ups, The Longest Yard and Hotel Transylvania. Adam's movies have earned more than $3 billion globally and have become some of the most streamed movies on Netflix.

Over the years, the Uncut Gems star has won nine People’s Choice Awards, six MTV Movie Awards and 12 Kids’ Choice Awards, and has landed nominations at the Critics’ Choice Awards, the Gotham Awards, the Golden Globes, the Emmys and the Grammys. He also took home the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.



