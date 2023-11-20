Adam Sandler says Roseanne Barr almost sang 'Chanukah Song' on “SNL”

“She was nice enough to say ‘no, let Adam do that, that’s his, he wrote it, that’s his song,’” Sandler remembers.

Adam Sandler is the undisputed king of Hanukkah in American pop culture, thanks largely to his unforgettable "Chanukah Song" from Saturday Night Live. But the Uncut Gems star has revealed that he almost didn’t get to sing the classic composition himself.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Sandler explained that "Chanukah Song" was almost performed by Roseanne Barr, who hosted SNL the week that he wrote the song in 1994. “They were talking about Roseanne singing it, and she was nice enough to say ‘no, let Adam do that, that’s his, he wrote it, that’s his song,’” Sandler recalled.

The song went on to become one of Sandler’s most iconic SNL bits, and has been updated numerous times for the comedian’s live performances (as well as in the soundtrack of his animated movie Eight Crazy Nights).

Sandler expressed continued appreciation for the song’s success in the interview. “I’m happy to be a part of Hanukkah,” he said. “That was a good time of life to be associated with the song and the holiday. Very proud of that.”

The comedian also joked that he frequently belts out the song. “I sing it alone, I sing it without the kids, I go into our basement, I rip it out, I do the soft-shoe to it,” he said, laughing. “No, if it comes on the radio, and I hear it, I get excited, that’s still awesome.”

Sandler also resisted being called “the Mariah Carey of Hanukkah,” saying, “Mariah Carey is for all of us.”

Sandler will next appear in the animated film Leo, which debuts on Netflix Tuesday. The film costars Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Rob Schneider. and Sandler’s daughters Sunny and Sadie.

