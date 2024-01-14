Adam Sandler Mourns ‘Grown Ups’ Actor Alec Musser: “Cannot Believe He Is Gone”

Adam Sandler has taken to social media to express his condolences following the loss of Alec Musser.

Musser appeared in the 2010 film Grown Ups, which Sandler co-wrote with Fred Wold and produced alongside Jack Giarraputo.

More from Deadline

“I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of him and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person,” Sandler wrote on Instagram with a still of Musser in the film.

Musser played the role credited as Water Park Stud in one of the memorable scenes from the film, which included Salma Hayek, Maya Rudolph, Maria Bello and Joyce Van Patten. As the guys take the kids to a water slide, the ladies stay back to enjoy some downtime. They soon see a buff man looking their way and starts walking towards them.

“Hey, what’s up ladies,” the stud says in a high-pitched voice that takes the women aback. “I’m from Sascatchatoon! That’s up in Canada, eh? You American ladies ever been up to Sascatchatoon?”

The ladies erupt in laughter with Rudolph’s Deanne adding, “Everything was on steroids except for his voice.”

Remember Musser’s role in Grown Ups in the scene posted below.

Musser died in his home in Del Mar, California at the age of 50, his fiancée Paige Press told us. Press didn’t disclose the cause of Musser’s death.

The actor won the second season of SOAPnet’s I Wanna Be a Soap Star with the prize being a role on All My Children. Musser played the role of Del Henry between 2005 and 2007 for a total of 43 episodes.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.