Adam Sandler Mistakes 2024 People’s Choice Icon Award for PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive Honor: ‘About Freaking Time’

“Thank you for recognizing me as the man who made our entire country the horniest this year and was by far the most-talked-about person in the bedroom,” the actor joked in his acceptance speech

Adam Sandler accepted the People’s Icon Award at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards after a sweet onstage tribute from friend Jennifer Aniston.

At Sunday’s ceremony, hosted by actor Simu Liu, Sandler, 57, received the People’s Icon Award for his iconic comedy roles and his contributions to the film industry as an actor, writer and producer.

He started his acceptance speech by joking that he had mistakenly heard his agent tell him that he had earned PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive title (Patrick Dempsey was actually named PEOPLE's 2023 Sexiest Man Alive).

Because of this "miscommunication," Sandler said that he had written a speech for that honor instead of the People’s Icon Award. “My name is Adam Sandler and I am the sexiest man alive, can I get a hell yeah?” he began, reading his pre-written speech.

He continued: “To the PEOPLE Magazine’s academy members of hotness and sexual attractiveness I would like to say thank you for recognizing me as the man who made our entire country the horniest this year and was by far the most-talked-about person in the bedroom by couples or throuples during fantasy role plays and sloppy time. Can I get another hell yeah?”

“I am trying to be gracious, PEOPLE Magazine, but I have to admit three words keep popping into my head right now: ‘It's about freaking time!’ ” he added. “For decades, Adam Sandler has been waiting patiently on the sexy bench.”

On Jan. 31, the People's Choice Awards broadcasters NBC, E! and Peacock announced that Sandler would receive the People's Icon Award at the Feb. 18 show.

“Adam Sandler has been a fixture in the industry for decades, entertaining us since he got his start on Saturday Night Live more than 30 years ago,” said Jen Neal, executive vice president of lives and specials at NBCUniversal Entertainment. “From Billy Madison to Mr. Deeds, his unforgettable characters have endured the test of time and left their mark on audiences for generations. We’re excited to honor him with this year’s People’s Icon Award.”

In a career spanning over 30 years, Sandler has starred in several box office hits like Grown Ups, The Longest Yard and Hotel Transylvania. His films have grossed more than $3 billion globally and are some of the most streamed movies on Netflix.

A highly decorated comedian, Sandler’s accolades include nine People’s Choice Awards, six MTV Movie Awards and 12 Kids’ Choice Awards, as well as nominations at the Critics’ Choice Awards, the Gotham Awards, the Golden Globes, the Emmys and the Grammys. This year, he was also awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

In a departure from his usual comedic roles, The Waterboy actor starred in the critically acclaimed 2019 crime thriller Uncut Gems. His 2022 appearance in the basketball comedy Hustle earned him nominations at the Gotham Awards and SAG Awards. With his 2023 sold-out comedy tour I Missed You under his belt, Sandler’s next project will be the sci-fi drama Spaceman, set for a limited theatrical release Feb. 23.

The previous recipients of the award — established in 2018 — are Aniston, Ryan Reynolds, Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, and Melissa McCarthy. Lenny Kravitz received the Music Icon Award at this year’s ceremony.

