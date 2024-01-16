Adam Sandler Is a Lonely Astronaut Who Gets Help from a Spider-Like Alien in New “Spaceman” Trailer

Paul Dano voices the creature, who helps Adam Sandler's character repair his marriage with his earthbound wife, Carey Mulligan

Adam Sandler is taking a trip to the stars — and into his own consciousness — in his new movie.

Spaceman stars Sandler as an astronaut named Jakub and Carey Mulligan as his earthbound wife Lenka.

As the latest trailer indicates, Spaceman is far more than a marital drama set on “the edge of the solar system,” as a synopsis reads. The film is a visually trippy dive into Jakub's psyche as he navigates a lone journey and struggles with the vast loneliness of space and the status of his marriage.

After months in isolation, Jakub encounters a strange, spider-like space entity named Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano), who joins him on the spaceship and offers him emotional assistance.

Courtesy of Netflix Paul Dano's character in "Spaceman"

“Six months into a solitary research mission,” continues Netflix’s synopsis, “Jakub realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife Lenka, he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship.”



Hanuš "works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late."

Courtesy of Netflix Adam Sandler and Carey Mulligan in "Spaceman"

Directed by Johan Renck (of award-winning miniseries Chernobyl) and with a screenplay from Colby Day, Spaceman is based on the 2017 novel Spaceman of Bohemia from Czech author Jaroslav Kalfař.

The story originally began as “just a punch line,” Kalfař told Netflix in December, “about an American astronaut who was stranded in orbit when he received a call from his wife asking for a divorce.”

He added that he was “completely blown away when I saw the film… I think all the people out there who love weird things and weird art will hopefully be delighted by it.”

Courtesy of Netflix Adam Sandler in "Spaceman"

Also glimpsed in the new trailer is Isabella Rossellini, who plays commanding officer to Sandler’s character.

Spaceman, costarring Kunal Nayyar and Lena Olin, will have its world premiere at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival in February. The sci-fi drama will then open in select theaters Feb. 23 and stream on Netflix March 1.



