Adam Sandler tries his hand as NBA scout in LeBron James-produced Netflix movie

LeBron James has made another basketball movie, but he won't be starring in this one like in "Space Jam: A New Legacy."

Netflix released a trailer for "Hustle," an upcoming film featuring Adam Sandler as a down-and-out basketball scout, on Friday. The project is co-produced by James' SpringHill Entertainment and Sandler's Happy Madison Productions, as well as Roth/Kirschenbaum Films.

Starring opposite Sandler is Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangómez, who plays a street-baller in Spain trying to make it to the NBA.

A quick scan of the trailer indicates Hernangómez won't be the only NBA player on the screen. Among the current and former players who pop up are Trae Young, Anthony Edwards, Kenny Smith, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Kyle Lowry, Boban Marjonovic, Tobias Harris, Jordan Clarkson, Seth Curry, Khris Middleton, Mark Jackson, Aaron Gordon.

Many of those players currently play or have played for the Philadelphia 76ers, and the team's Wells Fargo Center home also appears in the trailer.

Sandler also holds his own basketball bona fides, as video of his pick-up games have hit social media on occasion. Other actors reported to have a role in the movie include Ben Foster, Queen Latifah and Robert Duvall.