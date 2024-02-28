Adam Sandler Gets Nervous Around Taylor Swift for the Cutest Reason

"I don't act as cool as I can."

Getty Images

Adam Sandler made headlines when he made an appearance at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour with his daughters, Sadie and Sunny — but during an appearance on the Feb. 26 episode of the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast, everyone's favorite comedian explained that even though he's been in the entertainment industry for nearly four decades, he still gets starstruck. Speaking to O'Brien about situations that left him completely speechless, Sandler said that he gets nervous around Swift because Sadie and Sunny are big fans and he doesn't want to embarrass them.

"Taylor Swift, because what she means to my kids, I get it a little fucking jumpy," Adam said. "I don't want to blow it for my kids — I talk a little too loud. I don't act as cool as I can."

"She's this whole other level," Conan added.

"So many smash hits. There's not a word my kids don't know — I know ‘em too, by the way! But they know them inside and out," Adam added. "Remember The Beatles? Every fucking song on the record you knew? That's Taylor Swift, too. There's not a song you skip."

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Related: Adam Sandler Says His Teen Daughters "Still Don't Talk" to Him on Set

Sandler's status as a Swiftie is well-documented. Back in October, he and Sunny performed a cover of Swift's "Lover" during his tour. He also attended the red carpet premiere of the Eras Tour movie. Sandler's love of his kids isn't a secret, either. During his acceptance speech at this year's People's Choice Awards, he gave his daughters a sweet shoutout.



"My daughters, Sadie and Sunshine," Adam said while accepting the People's Icon Award in February. "Not a minute goes by without me thinking of and how much I love you, you're my best friends and my darling wife Jackie, you are my partner for life. I love every car ride and every kiss we've ever had, forever and ever my girl."

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.