Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore tease making fourth film together, win Dynamic Duo MTV Movie & TV Award

MTV

The countdown begins!

Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore teased that they'd like to make a fourth movie together at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time, during which they were named the GOAT Dynamic Duo.

"It was so much fun to make a movie with you in every of the last three decades," Barrymore told Sandler, both appearing virtually in separate locations.

The duo first played romantic interests in 1998's The Wedding Singer, before reuniting for 2004's 50 First Dates and 2014's Blended.

It takes two to receive the Dynamic Duo honor at the #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time! 🍿



CONGRATS @AdamSandler and @DrewBarrymore! 💕✌️ pic.twitter.com/q4FLvc0pQM — MTV (@MTV) December 7, 2020

"Yes, yes, and Drew, it's 2020, so you know what that means," Sander said, to which Barrymore responded, "Everything sucks?"

"Yeah, that's true — but also, it's a new decade so we get to make another movie together," Sandler said. Barrymore was on board, but only for the perfect project.

"Right, well let's wait until we find something amazing, we do have 10 years," she said.

Technically it's "nine years and one month," Sandler corrected.

"You're right," said Barrymore. "Well, that's not enough time. I don't know, it doesn't matter — it has to be special."

Everett Collection Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler in Wedding Singer

The pair virtually reunited in September as their 50 First Dates characters for the premiere of Barrymore's eponymous talk show, before Sandler broke character to congratulate her on the new gig.

Story continues

"You’re going to make people so happy, every day, every time they see you. You are magic," he said. "The whole world feels it and I’m lucky that I know you so well."

Other memorable moments during the ceremony tonight included Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle's tribute to Chadwick Boseman as the Hero of the Ages, and Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar recreating their Cruel Intentions smooch.

Related content: