Adam Sandler delivers laughs with 'Sexiest Man' speech noting his 'finger-licking desirability'

The Sandman accepted his People's Icon Award — not, as he claimed, People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' — at the People's Choice Award.

Adam Sandler was awarded the People's Icon Award at the People's Choice Awards but "mistakenly" thought he had won PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive and delivered a speech touting his own "finger-licking desirability."

Friend and frequent costar Jennifer Aniston presented the award to Sandler before he took the audience on a journey through his finally-acknowledged sexiness.



Rich Polk/NBC

'To the PEOPLE Magazine's Academy Members of Hotness and Sexual Attractiveness, I would like to say thank you for recognizing me as the man who made our entire country the horniest this year," Sandler began.

While acknowledging that he was trying to be "gracious," the recent Mark Twin Prize recipient had to admit that it was "about freaking time."

Sandler continued, "For decades, Adam Sandler has been waiting patiently on the sexy bench with his legs wide open, radiating sexuality, finger-licking desirability, and a slight hint of man-bulge, tastefully displayed for his, her, or they's pleasure."

The Uncut Gems actor noted that the Icon Award will sit proudly on his nightstand, where it will witness "many feats of romantic gymnastics performed gently on my fine-as-hell wife Jacquelina." He went on to shout-out his "pee-pee," which "on a Pinocchio scale is six to 12 lies long, depending on wind chill and/or humidity."

Sandler also offered advice "to the ugly folk out there who would also like to unlock their full beefcake potential." Said advice included embracing your chubbiness, leaning into your goofiness, and hanging out with David Spade and Rob Schneider "so you can look handomser and three feet taller than you actually are."

Ending on a slightly more serious note, Sandler thanked his friends, including Aniston, his family, and this being the people's award, the people.

Story continues

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content:

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.