Adam Sandler Claims Netflix Had Him Change the Location of Hustle From China to Spain

Adam Sandler's upcoming Netflix film Hustle was originally set in China, but the 54-year-old actor says that is no longer the case.

During an interview Thursday on The Dan Patrick Show, Sandler told the host that the company requested the setting be changed as the streaming service is unavailable in the country.

"It was written originally that I find a player in China. And somehow, Netflix is not in China, so they were like, 'Would you guys please make it so we find someone in Latin America or Europe?'" the Uncut Gems star told Patrick.

"So, the next thing you know, I'm in Majorca [Spain]," he added.

Adam Sandler and Juancho Hernangomez film basketball scenes for the Netflix film "Hustle"

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

"Wait, that's how that happened?" Patrick replied, seemingly in awe.

Sander confirmed. "Yeah! It was originally I find a player in China."

Netflix did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment prior to publication.

Directed by Jeremiah Zagar, Hustle follows a washed-up basketball scout (Sandler) that tries to convince an international athlete to play basketball in the United States. IMDb still lists China — not Spain — as the location where Sandler discovers the young talent.

Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall, Ben Foster and Juan Hernangómez also star in the film. Former ESPN host Kenny Kayne and Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry appear in the movie as well.

Hustle, which is currently in post-production, is produced by Happy Madison Productions in junction with LeBron James' The SpringHill Company and Roth/Kirschenbaum Films.

In January, Netflix announced that it was teaming up with Sandler for four more movies, including Hustle. The Billy Madison actor is also expected to write, produce and star in an animated film.

"Our members love all things Sandler," Netflix said in a statement at the time. "They have spent a whopping two billion hours watching his films since 2015 — the year that The Ridiculous 6 premieres — proving there's no such thing as too much Sandler."

In October, Netflix released Sandler's family-friendly film Hubie Halloween, which featured a star-studded cast including Kevin James, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Shaquille O'Neal, Julie Bowen, Rob Schneider, Kenan Thompson, Noah Schnapp and Steve Buscemi.

Murder Mystery has been Sandler's "most popular" Netflix release so far with 83 million households during its first four weeks on its site, per the streamer.