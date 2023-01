Adam Rich, best known as the moppet-haired youngest son in the ABC family comedy of the late ‘70s “Eight Is Enough,” has died, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He was 54.

Although a family member confirmed to TMZ that the actor was found dead in his home in Los Angeles Saturday, no cause of death has been revealed yet. Law enforcement, however, says there was no apparent foul play.

More to come…