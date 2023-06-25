Adam RichDied From Effects of Fentanyl,LA Medical ExaminerSays

Adam Rich, the former child actor who played Nicholas Bradford on the ABC comedy “Eight is enough,” died from the “effects of Fentanyl,” according to an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

The report listed his death as accidental. He was found dead on January 7 at his home in Los Angeles.

TMZ obtained the full autopsy report and first broke the news Friday, reporting that Rich overdosed on a “powerful opioid” and had “non-toxic levels of alcohol and lorazepam” in his system.

Rich was best known for his role as the youngest son in the longrunning ‘70s ABC sitcom. His first acting role came when he was just eight years old, debuting in “The Six Million Dollar Man.”

Rich had admitted to dealing with drug issues for much of his life, but tweeted about his sobriety just three months before his death.

“Well… I’m not perfect!” he tweeted. “Arrests, 20’ahem rehabs(not all voluntary;), 3-4 OD’s(depending on who you ask!), a couple 5150’s… & countless detoxes & relapses. 7yrs clean & sober the 7th!… 54yrs old on the 12th. It takes what it takes! So don’t ever give up! #Sobriety beats hell!”

