The Adam Project: Ryan Reynolds addresses ending of hit Netflix thriller

Louis Chilton
·2 min read

Ryan Reynolds has opened up about the ending of his recent hit Netflix thrillerThe Adam Project.

In the film, which debuted on the streaming service earlier this month, Reynolds plays a pilot who travels back in time, meeting himself as a child and his late father (played by Mark Ruffalo).

Zoe Saldana plays his wife, whom he travels back in time to save.

Spoilers follow for The Adam Project...

The film concludes with Adam (Reynolds) having altered the space-time continuum and defeated the villainous Maya Sorian (Catherine Keener).

Before he and his younger self revert back to their own timelines, the pair enjoy a last game of catch with their dad.

Speaking to Collider, Reynolds explained that the moment was influenced by his memories of his own late father.

“All I had to do literally is just look at Mark and feel everything, every unrequited moment I’ve ever had with my own father in real life,” he said. “Truly, I felt so lucky to be working with someone like Mark Ruffalo, who is as good, if not better than everyone already knows him to be.

Ryan Reynolds in &#x002018;The Adam Project&#39; (Netflix)
Ryan Reynolds in ‘The Adam Project' (Netflix)

“And then the catch stuff, that’s all for me is incredibly resonant. That is how I connected with my father. When my father, who’s now been dead for six, seven years, all of my memories that are beautiful with my father are us having a catch on the lawn. That is in the movie, but that’s also true of my real life, which is my dad always had time for that.”

The film’s director Shawn Levy added: “I knew I wanted to not shy away from that catharsis at the end. I like movies that make me feel a lot... So that ending was always built in that there was going to be a goodbye. We were never going to give it a happy ending, but we had to give it an ending with closure and redemption.”

The Adam Project can be streamed now on Netflix.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Bruins bolster blue line by acquiring Hampus Lindholm from Ducks: Reports

    The Bruins traded for defenceman Hampus Lindholm with the Ducks shortly before Monday’s trade deadline.

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • The other side of David Beckham you didn’t know

    David and Victoria Beckham donated almost €2 million to UNICEF's emergency appeal to help Ukraine.

  • Canadiens credit St. Louis' mentality for renewed desire to win hockey games

    MONTREAL — Two of the most popular words around the Canadiens locker room lately are “confidence” and “swagger" – and Montreal played with both in its most recent victory. After a tight first period, the Canadiens broke out with three second-period goals in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday. The Habs (17-36-9) are still last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points but they say they have been stepping on the ice with a renewed desire to win under coach Martin St. Louis. Since the H

  • Ali Nullmeyer 6th in women's slalom for top Canadian honours at World Cup Finals

    Ali Nullmeyer posted her third top-six slalom finish in a little over two months, placing sixth to lead Canada's four-member contingent at the final women's World Cup event of the season on Saturday in Courchevel, France. The Toronto skier stopped the clock in a two-run time of one minute 37.81 seconds behind surprising World Cup Finals winner Andrej Slokar (1:36.54) of Slovakia. Nullmeyer was a personal-best fifth on Jan. 4 in Zagreb, Croatia and sixth just five days later in Kranjska Gora, Slo

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Remembering the trade deadline deals that didn't work

    From Tomas Tatar watching the playoffs from the Vegas press box, Peter Forsberg's brief stop in Nashville to Tomas Plekanec looking terribly uncomfortable in a Maple Leafs sweater, these are the trade deadline deals that are remembered for the wrong reasons.

  • Tkachuk puts up three points, Calgary Flames hand Vancouver Canucks ugly 5-2 loss

    VANCOUVER — Matthew Tkachuk put up three points as the Calgary Flames trounced the Canucks 5-2 in Vancouver on Saturday. Tkachuk had a goal and two assists while Rasmus Andersson added one of each. Noah Hanifin, Elias Lindholm and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for the Flames (38-16-8). The Canucks (30-26-7) replied with goals from Matthew Highmore and Brock Boeser. Dan Vladar made 23 saves for a Flames team that lost 1-0 in overtime to the Buffalo Sabres in Calgary on Friday. Despite playing its s

  • VanVleet on Barnes’s pivotal turnover vs. Lakers: ‘He’s gotta go through it’

    Fred VanVleet credited teammate Scottie Barnes for a terrific game despite a late turnover that contributed to the Raptors’ OT loss vs. the Lakers, and encouraged the rookie to take the opportunity to learn. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Pascal Siakam on being Raptors' offensive spark

    The Raptors counted on Pascal Siakam to get some buckets during tough spells against the 76ers. As the team’s go-to guy, the forward embraces those opportunities. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • The most surprising skill developments of Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa

    Raptors management have repeatedly said this is a development season, and most players, if not at all, have added new tools. Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the skills Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam and more have added to their games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.