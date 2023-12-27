Adam Petlin Dies: Fox News Director Of Chicago Bureau Operations Was 58

Adam Petlin, director of operations in Fox News’ Chicago bureau, died on Dec. 23 after a long illness.

Petlin had a 27-year career at the network, starting in August 1996 as one of the first six field photographers hired.

Suzanne Scott, the CEO of Fox News Media, wrote in a memo to employees, “When his former boss Sharri Berg and colleague Scott Wilder visited Adam in the hospital last week, he proudly shared photos of his phenomenal career at Fox which took him cross country and to spots all over the world including a trip to Antarctica and the South Pole on assignment with astronaut Jim Lovell.”

Scott called Petlin a “natural leader” who was quickly promoted to a supervisor. He led the first Fox camera crew on the scene in downtown Manhattan on 9/11, “and captured the devastation that immediately unfolded that day, delivering the very news that changed the world to millions of viewers.”

“He was an integral part of the field and production team and a gifted still and television photographer,” Scott wrote. “Adam was also highly regarded by numerous correspondents and anchors that were fortunate enough to have been on location with him on nearly every major news story of the last 27 years.”

Petlin is survived by his wife Lauren, as well as his daughter Ava, 18, and son Luca, 14.

Arrangements have not been announced.

