Team GB on alert to stop spread of Covid throughout team after Adam Peaty positive

Adam Peaty earned silver in the 100m breaststroke on Sunday then revealed on Monday that he had Covid - Getty Images/Jari Pestelacci

Great Britain’s swimming team have implemented a range of anti-Covid mitigations and say they are unfazed by the news that Adam Peaty tested positive just hours after his Olympic silver on Sunday.

Peaty, who said that he had released his positive Covid test result as “an advocate for complete transparency”, is still targeting a return to the pool for the two weekend medley relays and there is confidence the British swimmers can prevent the virus spreading through the team.

World Aquatics say that they have no knowledge of any wider infection among other swimmers in Paris. Team GB do not mandate masks or isolation if there are symptoms but do implement measures that would typically include different transport, eating and sleeping arrangements.

Team GB have been constantly monitoring infection rates in Paris and the UK and were aware of an increased number of cases in the weeks immediately before the Olympics began.

“We’ve got all the precautions in place,” said Oliver Morgan after finishing eighth in the 200m backstroke final on Monday. “It should be all right. It’s not something that’s fazing us. We know everyone’s going to be safe and we move on. We’ve all got our own ways of dealing with things, we’re supportive of each other and we’ll move on through the week and see what happens.”

Peaty said that he had begun feeling unwell on the day of Sunday’s final before losing out to Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi by just 0.02sec. “I’ll now be focusing on a fast, full recovery to give my best in the team relays later in the week,” said Peaty. “I’ve had so many messages... thank you for your support as it has truly been an unforgettable journey.”

Infection would have played significant factor in defeat

Team GB say that Peaty’s symptoms worsened through the night following the final and he was tested for Covid early on Monday morning. “He tested positive at that point,” they said. “As in any case of illness, the situation is being managed appropriately, with all usual precautions being taken to keep the wider delegation healthy.”

Peaty was well-placed with 25m to go on Sunday but finished in a tie for second with American Nic Fink. He had been aiming to become only the second man, after the great Michael Phelps, to win the same swimming event at three consecutive Olympics.

In a race decided by fine margins, the infection would almost certainly have played a significant factor in his defeat but Peaty, who looked and sounded ill after the race, was refusing to use it as an explanation for defeat.

He posted a lengthy message on social media on Monday in which he reiterated his pride at simply returning to an Olympic podium after almost retiring 14 months ago.

“I’ve continued to fight and find new ways to enjoy something that has broken me to the core and to end up with an Olympic silver through all of that is an absolute blessing,” he said. “I’m more proud of the man and athlete I am from last night than I have been across my entire career.”

He also paid particular tribute to his coach, Mel Marshall, and his girlfriend Holly Ramsay.

“[Mel] has been the light in the darkness and the guide when there was no path to follow; your uncompromising, firm and positive attitude is truly inspiring and I can’t think of a better person to be my coach,” he said.

“We have gone to places not many people will ever go and those memories will be with me until my last breath – a true pleasure to share them with you.”

He called Ramsay “the best partner anyone could have” during the past year. “I can’t wait for the exciting future we have together,” he added.