Adam Peaty misses out on historic treble in nail-biting finish

Adam Peaty suffers heartbreak at Paris Olympics after falling agonisingly short of historic gold treble on Sunday (28 June).

He won a joint-silver medal in Paris, behind Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi in what developed into a slow race that came down to pure timing at the wall.

There was only two one hundreths of a second between first and second place. So, two one hundreths of a second between Adam Peaty and a third consecutive gold.

Adam Peaty will have two more medal opportunities at these Olympics, Great Britain with every chance of challenging in the men’s and mixed medley relays.